Two arrested on suspicion of GBH after attack on Rabbi

17 May 2021, 19:37

Rabbi Rafi Goodwin was attacked on Sunday afternoon
Rabbi Rafi Goodwin was attacked on Sunday afternoon. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Two men aged 18 and 25 have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent after a rabbi was attacked in Chigwell, Essex Police have said.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 1pm on Sunday following reports of a racially aggravated assault against Rabbi Rafi Goodwin.

He needed hospital treatment for head injuries, and the force said his phone was stolen during the assault.

United Synagogues, of which Chigwell & Hainault is a member community, said in a post on social media Rabbi Goodwin was being "assessed for concussion after receiving a number of blows to the head" an

A statement added: "We wish Rabbi Rafi... a speedy recovery, and our thoughts and prayers are with him, his wife, his family and his community at this very difficult time."

Officers are engaging with local Jewish communities to provide reassurance and updates.

The pair are currently being held in custody.

A police statement said: "Two men from Ilford, aged 18 and 25, were arrested this afternoon on suspicion of GBH with intent.

"They are currently in custody."

Ch Supt Stuart Hooper said: "At this time we do not believe this incident is related to events taking place overseas or incidents which have taken place elsewhere in the country."

The force had appealed for anyone with information or relevant footage from CCTV, dashcams or doorbell cameras to contact officers on 101.

