Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man killed in Lakeside shopping centre

2 May 2022, 20:18 | Updated: 2 May 2022, 20:22

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder. Picture: Essex Police

By Emma Soteriou

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed at Lakeside shopping centre in Essex.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder, Essex Police said.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man, who had previously been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released without charge.

Officers were called to reports that the victim, aged in his 30s, had been injured in a serious assault inside the Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock shortly before 4.30pm on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Ashley Howard said the force does not believe there is any threat to the wider community and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The officer, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our investigation into this murder is progressing well and my team have worked hard through the day and night.

"Our investigation continues at pace and we are actively pursuing a number of leads in an effort to leave no stone unturned.

"We still believe based on the information known to the investigation, there is no threat to the wider community and that Lakeside is a safe place.

"My colleagues have spent the last few days at the Lakeside shopping centre reassuring visitors through their high visibility patrols and appealing for information.

"I would encourage anyone with information that has not already spoken to us, to approach an officer and tell us what they know. Please don't hesitate to speak, you may have a vital piece of information."

