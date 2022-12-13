Two bodies discovered in search for missing fishermen off Jersey as hunt continues for final person

The three fishermen involved in the collision. Picture: Jersey Coastguard/PA

By Emma Soteriou

Two bodies have been discovered in the search for missing fishermen off the coast of Jersey.

They were found close to where fishing boat L'Ecume II sank on Thursday, States of Jersey Police said.

The fishing boat went down after colliding with freight ship Commodore Goodwill.

Three fishermen - skipper Mick Michieli and crew Larry Simyun and Jervis Baligat - were on board the L'Ecume II when the incident took place.

Recovery work had been ongoing since Sunday morning to locate the bodies of the three sailors.

The identities of the two people found dead have not been formally confirmed.

Missing crew member Larry Simyun. Picture: PA

Jervis Baligat. Picture: PA

States of Jersey Police said a search and recovery operation is ongoing and would continue while the weather permits.

The force said in a statement: "The States of Jersey Police can confirm that two bodies have been located in the area of L'Ecume II.

"The search and recovery operation is ongoing and will continue while the weather permits.

Skipper Michael Michieli. Picture: Jersey Coastguard

"Family members continue to be supported by specially trained police family liaison officers.

"A further update will follow when available."

On Sunday, a large offshore support vessel commissioned by Ports of Jersey began using an underwater robot to conduct a detailed search of the collision site.

A maritime exclusion zone is in place for the collision site and surrounding area.

A spokesperson for the Ports of Jersey said on Monday that two parallel investigations into the collision are continuing and likely to take several weeks to complete.

An investigation has been commissioned by the minister for economic development, tourism, sport and culture in accordance with Jersey's Shipping Law 2002.

Meanwhile a safety-focused investigation is being run by the flag state for the Commodore Goodwill (Bahamas Maritime Authority) in collaboration with Jersey as the coastal state party.