Two bodies discovered in search for missing fishermen off Jersey as hunt continues for final person

13 December 2022, 15:11 | Updated: 13 December 2022, 15:27

The three fishermen involved in the collision
The three fishermen involved in the collision. Picture: Jersey Coastguard/PA

By Emma Soteriou

Two bodies have been discovered in the search for missing fishermen off the coast of Jersey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They were found close to where fishing boat L'Ecume II sank on Thursday, States of Jersey Police said.

The fishing boat went down after colliding with freight ship Commodore Goodwill.

Three fishermen - skipper Mick Michieli and crew Larry Simyun and Jervis Baligat - were on board the L'Ecume II when the incident took place.

Recovery work had been ongoing since Sunday morning to locate the bodies of the three sailors.

The identities of the two people found dead have not been formally confirmed.

Read more: Search to be called off for beloved fishermen who went missing after crash with ferry near Jersey

Read more: Pictured: Seven victims missing after Jersey flats explosion as police continue hunt

Missing crew member Larry Simyun
Missing crew member Larry Simyun. Picture: PA
Jervis Baligat
Jervis Baligat. Picture: PA

States of Jersey Police said a search and recovery operation is ongoing and would continue while the weather permits.

The force said in a statement: "The States of Jersey Police can confirm that two bodies have been located in the area of L'Ecume II.

"The search and recovery operation is ongoing and will continue while the weather permits.

Skipper Michael Michieli
Skipper Michael Michieli. Picture: Jersey Coastguard

"Family members continue to be supported by specially trained police family liaison officers.

"A further update will follow when available."

On Sunday, a large offshore support vessel commissioned by Ports of Jersey began using an underwater robot to conduct a detailed search of the collision site.

A maritime exclusion zone is in place for the collision site and surrounding area.

A spokesperson for the Ports of Jersey said on Monday that two parallel investigations into the collision are continuing and likely to take several weeks to complete.

An investigation has been commissioned by the minister for economic development, tourism, sport and culture in accordance with Jersey's Shipping Law 2002.

Meanwhile a safety-focused investigation is being run by the flag state for the Commodore Goodwill (Bahamas Maritime Authority) in collaboration with Jersey as the coastal state party.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Met Office has extended warnings for snow and ice

Met Office warns of more snow and ice after temperatures plummet to -17C overnight

The UK's most unhappy places have been revealed

The UK’s most miserable places have been revealed, with locations in Essex and Worcestershire ranking bottom

Stephen Bear (l) found guilty of revenge porn against ex Georgia Harrison (r)

Reality tv star Stephen Bear guilty of sharing secret sex tape of ex-girlfriend Love Island's Georgia Harrison

Dozens have tributes have been paid to the victims of the Solihull lake tragedy.

'Like a brother to me': Heartbreaking message among the mountain of tributes left for Solihull lake victims

A major step forward in the search for fusion power was announced today

Major breakthrough announced by scientists trying to unlock 'holy grail' of fusion power

1

Cambridge Dictionary updates 'woman' definitions to include anyone who 'identifies as female'

Susan Smith of For Women Scotland

Trans women can take seats on public boards set aside for women, Scottish judge rules

The crash happened on the A40 in London, with the car landing on tube tracks. at Park Royal station

Jewellery shop manager, 23, charged with death by dangerous driving over Park Royal Range Rover crash

Exclusive
Richard Branson has blamed Brexit for Britain's poor economic growth.

Virgin boss Sir Richard Branson says he would not invest 'new money' in Britain blaming Brexit for poor economic growth

1

Police in urgent search for missing schoolgirl, 15, who vanished from Essex three weeks ago

Police at a property in Handsworth, Birmingham today carrying out searches

Police investigating death of child in 2020 search garden in Birmingham for human remains

Adam Afriyie has been declared bankrupt

Conservative MP Adam Afriyie made bankrupt due to £1.7million debt

Rishi Sunak announced a five-point plan on tackling illegal migration, including a clampdown on Albanians

Rishi Sunak unveils five-point plan to tackle asylum backlog as PM talks tough on 'unfair' immigration

Joanna Lumley (l) and in The Avengers (r)

Joanna Lumley says women used to be 'tougher' and it's fashionable to be 'victims of sexism'

Constable Rachel McCrow (left) and Constable Matthew Arnold were shot dead, according to police.

Police searching for missing man among six shot dead at siege at house owned by ‘conspiracy theorist’ in Australia

Lecturers received the 9 page document which featuring alternative phrases to "Christmas"

University bosses urge lecturers to avoid using the word ‘Christmas’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Network Rail issued this map showing the lines in operation today - with severely restricted services

Rail strikes: Full A-Z of each train operator's services on strike days

Pc David Carrick now faces a total of 53 charges.

Met Police officer charged with 53 offences - including 27 counts of rape - willMet Police officer charged with 53 offences - including 27 counts of rape - will appear at the Old Bailey today
Calendar of chaos: strike action is set to impact the rail network throughout December and January

Walkouts in a winter wonderland. Cross country train staff latest to strike as RMT kicks of festive stoppages
Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi appeared in a federal court yesterday

Prosecutors will not seek death penalty for Lockerbie bombing suspect

An alleyway between Butt Hill and Station Road is at the centre of a murder investigation

Woman, 28, arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in alleyway

The 2nd class deadline has already been missed but 1st class post will still arrive in time for Christmas

Royal Mail Christmas deadline moved - so you’ve only got days left to post letters

Police presence outside of Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

Man, 24, stabbed in the neck outside Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland

Travel chaos is set to continue on Tuesday

Snow sparks flight chaos as freezing weather and strikes set to cause more misery for travellers this week
Ivan Losev said the fine was 'idiotic'

Russian man fined after dreaming about taking a selfie with Volodymyr Zelensky

A woman passes by an apartment building damaged following by Russian shelling in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine president again presses West for advanced weapons

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Labour will not be pushed around by British Medical Association, says Shadow Health Secretary

Labour will not be pushed around by British Medical Association, says Shadow Health Secretary
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch LIVE

‘If woke is a virus, I hope everyone catches it’ says James O’Brien caller

‘If woke is a virus, I hope everyone catches it’ says James O’Brien caller

James O’Brien deconstructs logic behind the government’s reluctance to settle with unions’ demands

James O’Brien tears apart government reluctance to settle with union demands

‘How well has that gone?’: Nick Ferrari challenges Transport Secretary’s support for Boris Johnson in 2019

‘How well has that gone?’: Nick Ferrari challenges Transport Secretary’s support for Boris Johnson in 2019
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 12/12 | Watch again

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 12/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/12 | Watch again

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government response amid Iran unrest

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government approach amid Iran unrest

James O’Brien condemns ‘12 years of austerity’ under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel

James O’Brien condemns ‘12 years of austerity’ under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel
'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit