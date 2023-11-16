Two boys, 12, charged with murder after man, 19, stabbed to death in Wolverhampton, as family pay tribute

16 November 2023, 21:45 | Updated: 16 November 2023, 22:06

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was stabbed to death on Monday night.
Shawn Seesahai, 19, was stabbed to death on Monday night. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Jenny Medlicott

Two 12-year-old boys have been charged with the murder of Shawn Seesahai, who was found stabbed on playing fields in Wolverhampton on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

Mr Seesahai, 19, was stabbed to death on an area of open land off Laburnum Road, East Park just before 8.30pm on Monday.

West Midlands Police said the two boys charged with his murder will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The force said in a statement: "The 12-year-olds were arrested on Tuesday evening and, following a warrant of further detention from the court, they were charged this evening.

"The boys have also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

"Both boys, who cannot be named due to their age, have been remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow.

"Police patrols are continuing in East Park to offer reassurance to the public and our thoughts remain with Shawn's family and friends."

The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

It comes after the two boys were arrested on Wednesday.

Detectives were granted a warrant to hold the pair in further detention earlier on Thursday to carry out additional questioning.

West Midlands Police also urged people not to speculate on social media about the fatal stabbing of Shawn Seesahai in Wolverhampton on Monday.

In a statement issued by the force, the victim's mother said: "Shawn Seesahai was a courageous, compassionate and confident young soul who sadly lost his life at the age of 19.

"He was looking forward to accomplish many future plans and ambitions. He cared dearly about his family and friends and he absolutely loved to help people. He was a generous person and had a good personality.

"We will always have him in our hearts."

