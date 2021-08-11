Two boys, 14, arrested after 45-year-old dad stabbed to death 'trying to defend daughter'

11 August 2021, 22:08 | Updated: 11 August 2021, 22:18

James Markham, 45, was fatally stabbed on the evening of Monday, 9 August after confronting a group of youths in the street.
James Markham, 45, was fatally stabbed on the evening of Monday, 9 August after confronting a group of youths in the street. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A 45-year-old dad was reportedly stabbed to death in east London after trying to defend his daughter from a group of youths.

James Markham was attacked after confronting a group of youths in Chingford on Monday evening, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Police said a 14-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder while another boy, also 14, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Churchill Terrace at 6.20pm and found Mr Markham, who had been stabbed.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services and members of the public, he was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination found he died of a stab wound to the lung.

Reports have suggested Mr Markham was trying to defend his daughter from a group of youths before his death.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

The two boys remain in custody at an east London police station.

Detective Inspector John Marriott, of the Met's specialist crime command, said: "We believe that James confronted a group of youths causing a disturbance and was stabbed as a result.

"The brutality of this response is beyond shocking and our thoughts are with James's family, who have been left devastated by their loss.

"The arrests of these two individuals is a significant development but we still need the public's help to build a full picture of exactly what happened on Monday evening.

"I know that there were a number of people present at the time of the murder. I want them to come forward.

"I also believe there will be parents who know that their child was there, or was involved. I am appealing for them to do the sensible thing and get in touch with us.

"A dedicated team of officers is working to piece together the tragic circumstances that led to this murder and to bring those responsible to justice."

Former Conservative Party leader and MP for Chingford & Woodford Green, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, visited the scene with the force's borough commander.

He tweeted afterwards: "A dedicated team of officers are working to piece together what happened that led to this man losing his life. The thoughts of all of us are with his family and friends as they come to terms with their loss. I would like to thank officers, paramedics and members of the public who helped."

Anyone who has any information in relation to the incident should call police on 101 giving the reference 5735/09AUG.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Poland Politics

Polish parliament votes in favour of bill seen as limiting media freedom
A woman sits near a fountain in a street of Catania, Sicily (Salvatore Cavalli/AP)

Italy swelters as Spain and Portugal brace for coming heatwave
Pat Hitchcock

Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dies aged 93

Justin Bieber

Bieber leads nominations for this year’s MTV Video Awards

Western wildfires (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

Huge California fire grows as Montana blaze threatens towns

Greece wildfires

Combined international effort halts spread of wildfires across Greece

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Prince Andrew extradition 'depends on Boris Johnson', says Human Rights Lawyer

Prince Andrew extradition depends on Boris Johnson, says human rights lawyer
'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica
James O'Brien pondered the issue if masks on public transport

'What's the problem with not wearing a mask on the Tube? What do you lose?'
Around 400 enforcement officers will be 'reminding' TfL travellers to wear masks on the Tube

'There could be fines to come' over non mask wearing on Tube TfL Commissioner warns
TfL Commissioner Andy Byford was speaking to LBC

TfL Chief pledges to 'look again' at any LTNs 'which are causing real problems'
Camilla Tominey reacts to Gavin Williamson claiming to have 'forgotten' his own A-level results

Camilla Tominey reacts to Gavin Williamson claiming he has 'forgotten' his A-level results

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London