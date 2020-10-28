Two Brit teens dead and one in hospital after parasailing accident off Greek island

28 October 2020, 19:46

A brother and a sister have been declared dead while a second brother is in a hospital in Rhodes
A brother and a sister have been declared dead while a second brother is in a hospital in Rhodes. Picture: PA

Two British teenagers have died and another is in hospital after a parasailing accident while on holiday in Greece.

Two brothers and a sister were being towed by a speed boat near the village of Lindos when a rope attached to their parachute snapped. They fell onto coastal rocks on the south-east of the island.

A brother and a sister have been declared dead while a second brother is in a hospital in Rhodes fighting for his life.

The Greek coastguard said: "A 13-year-old girl and a young man of 15 were found dead on the rocks near the city of Lindos in Rhodes."

The coastguard and firefighters found another 15-year-old with serious injuries in the same area.

Greek media reported that the rope snapped in high winds.

Authorities are currently investigating the causes of the accident.

The boat's captain and co-captain are being questioned by the police, the coastguard said.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak France

Macron announces new national lockdown in France

Billy Joe Shaver

Country artist Billy Joe Shaver dies aged 81

Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown

France announces second lockdown to control Covid-19 spike

Jack Dorsey

Tech bosses face grilling by US senators

Nicola Sturgeon speaking at the Scottish Parliament on 27 October.

Over 100 covid patients discharged into Scottish care homes, report reveals
A protest in Poland

Nationwide strike and protests take place in Poland after abortion ruling

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Childcare rules and restrictions in Covid tier system explained

Tier 1, 2 and 3 childcare rules and bubbles explained

Restaurants across the country offered free school meals to kids over half term

Free school meals: How to find out who’s offering food this half term
Donald Trump And Joe Biden faced off in Tenessee

US presidential debate: Who won? The key things you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former Chief Scientific Adviser: Government made 'criminal mistake' on Covid

Former Chief Scientific Adviser: Government made 'criminal mistake' on Covid
Students were bombarded with online hate over Covid spike, caller tells LBC

Students were bombarded with online hate over Covid spike, caller tells LBC
James O'Brien caller criticises UK 'obsession with opening up the economy again'

'The obsession with opening up the economy again ignores Covid reality'
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: US Election Special | watch from 8pm
Covid deniers can "go online and find facts to suit their opinion," says James O'Brien caller

Covid deniers can "go online and find facts to suit their opinion," says James O'Brien caller
James O'Brien's message for those accusing Covid scientists of "scaremongering"

James O'Brien's message for those accusing Covid scientists of "scaremongering"

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London