Two Brit teens dead and one in hospital after parasailing accident off Greek island

A brother and a sister have been declared dead while a second brother is in a hospital in Rhodes. Picture: PA

Two British teenagers have died and another is in hospital after a parasailing accident while on holiday in Greece.

Two brothers and a sister were being towed by a speed boat near the village of Lindos when a rope attached to their parachute snapped. They fell onto coastal rocks on the south-east of the island.

A brother and a sister have been declared dead while a second brother is in a hospital in Rhodes fighting for his life.

The Greek coastguard said: "A 13-year-old girl and a young man of 15 were found dead on the rocks near the city of Lindos in Rhodes."

The coastguard and firefighters found another 15-year-old with serious injuries in the same area.

Greek media reported that the rope snapped in high winds.

Authorities are currently investigating the causes of the accident.

The boat's captain and co-captain are being questioned by the police, the coastguard said.