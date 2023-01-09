Breaking News

Urgent hunt for two Brits who disappeared while bringing aid to desperate civilians on frontline in war-torn Ukraine

Two British volunteers have gone missing on the frontline of the Ukraine war while helping evacuate citizens, according to local police. Picture: Just Giving /Twitter/@craig_monaghan

By Chris Samuel

Two British volunteers have gone missing on the frontline of the Ukraine war while helping evacuate citizens, according to local police.

Christopher Parry, 28 and 48-year-old Andrew Bagshaw disappeared on January 6 near Soledar, while helping to move civilians to safety.

The National Police’s website reports: "On January 7, around 5:15 pm, the duty unit of the Bakhmut district police department received a report of the disappearance of two volunteers - citizens of Great Britain, aged 28 and 48.

"The day before, January 6, at eight o "clock in the morning, Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Perry left Kramatorsk for Soledar, but contact with them was lost."

Police say they are searching for the two men.

A statement on behalf of Andrew's parents was put out this morning in which he was described as "a very intelligent, independently-minded person, who went there as a volunteer to assist the people of Ukraine, believing it to be the morally right thing to do.

"He was born in the UK, and Philip and Susan are very grateful for all the agencies from both London and NZ, who are working so hard to find him. They are particularly grateful to Kiwi K.A.R.E, an NGO working with volunteers in Ukraine.

"Andrew's parents love him dearly and are immensely proud of all the work he has been doing delivering food and medicines and assisting elderly people move from near the battlefront of the war."

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine.”

This story is being updated.