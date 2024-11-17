Two Brits killed with a third critically injured after crash with 'drugs traffickers' speedboat on Spanish dual carriage-way

Two Brits have died in a collision in Murcia, Spain. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Two British men have been killed in a tragic collision with an alleged drugs traffickers' speedboat on a dual carriage-way in Spain.

The speedboat reportedly came detached from a trailer on a vehicle which was travelling in front of the trio.

The collision happened near the La Manga resort in the region of Murcia, Spain on Saturday night at around 9:30pm on a dual carriage-way close to El Algar - between La Manga and Cartagenalo.

The collision with the four-seater '32-ft long' speedboat led to one of the cars involved in the crash being reportedly turned upside down while another vehicle was left with huge damage to the front and a caved-in roof.

Emergency services tried to save the lives of the men from the wreckage but they were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Local police confirmed there are eight other people in six cars who were injured in the crash while travelling behind the initial collision.

The driver of the vehicle with the detached trailer reportedly fled the scene leading to a police manhunt.

The Civil Guard confirmed the nationalities and ages of the British men. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the Civil Guard confirmed the two men's nationalities and ages: They "were British men aged 47 to 54."

The spokesperson said: "The accident happened around 9.30pm last night on the RM-12 around the El Algar municipality.

"A semi-rigid boat on board a trailer a vehicle was pulling came off and ended on the road across both lanes."

"A car travelling behind it with three British men inside aged between 47 and 54 smashed into the vessel. Two of those people died and another, who was the driver, was critically injured.'Eight other people travelling in six vehicles behind them also crashed into the boat and were injured.

"The driver of the vehicle that was travelling with the speed boat on the trailer fled the scene.

"He has yet to be arrested. The boat he was carrying that ended up on the dual-carriageway has all the characteristics of a so-called 'narco lancha' involved in drug trafficking and an investigation is ongoing."

The collision reportedly led to the closure of the motorway for three hours.

It is unconfirmed as to whether the British nationals lived in Spain or were on holiday. It's also unconfirmed as to whether they were driving a hire car or they owned it.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the families of three British nationals following a road traffic incident in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

This story is being updated.