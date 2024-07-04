Two charged after boy, 3, killed in Rochdale dog attack

This is the first picture of three-year-old Daniel John Twigg who was killed in a dog attack in Rochdale on Sunday. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Emma Soteriou

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with the death of a three-year-old who was killed in a dog attack.

Daniel Twigg died after sustaining injuries from the dog on Tunshill Lane, Milnrow in Rochdale on May 15, 2022.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance staff but died a short time later.

Inquiries by Greater Manchester Police previously established the youngster was with a number of dogs in an outdoor area surrounding his home before he was discovered with serious injuries.

Mark Twigg, 42, of King Street, Radcliffe and Joanne Bedford, 36, of the same address, have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

They are due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on July 31.

At the time, Daniel's family paid tribute, saying: "Daniel was a happy, kind and caring little boy who was loved by all who knew him.

"He loved Paw Patrol and playing with his brother and sister, he also loved being around animals - especially his pony, Splash.

"He brought us many laughs and was a comical character. He was brave, intelligent and full of many characteristics.

"Daniel loved being with his whole family and will be missed by all. On behalf of our family, we ask people to respect our privacy."