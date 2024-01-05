Two charged after dead bodies of babies found in south Wales

The scene in Bridgend after suspects were arrested. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man and a woman have been charged after the bodies of two babies were found in a south Wales home.

Egle Zilinskaite, 30, and Zilvinas Ledovskis, 48, have both been charged with two counts of concealing the birth of a child and two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

They will appear before Cardiff Magistrates Court on February 20.

The babies were found at a terraced house in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, in November 2022.

A South Wales Police spokesman said: "Detectives investigating the discovery of the bodies of two babies at an address in Wildmill, Bridgend in November 2022 have charged two people.

"Egle Zilinskaite, 30, and Zilvinas Ledovskis, 48, have both been charged with two counts of concealing the birth of a child and two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body."