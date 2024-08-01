Two children discharged from hospital after Southport stabbing, five more in a stable condition

Two children have been discharged from hospital following a stabbing in Southport. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Lauren Lewis

Two children have been discharged from hospital following a stabbing in Southport.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Five more children remain but are in a stable condition, Alder Hey Hospital has announced.

The hospital said in a statement: "We are delighted that two of the children involved in Monday's awful incident have now been discharged.

"We continue to treat five children involved in the devastating incident in Southport on Monday, including one recently transferred to us from Aintree University Hospital.

"All the children in our care are currently in a stable condition.

"Our heartfelt sympathies remain with all those affected by Monday's incident."

It comes as a 17-year-old boy appeared in court this morning charged with the murder of three girls who were stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

The teenager, from Banks in Lancashire, appeared in the dock at Liverpool Magistrates' Court charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were fatally stabbed on Monday when a knifeman entered the dance class on Hart Street in Southport, Merseyside.

Eight other children suffered knife wounds while two adults were also critically hurt.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Bebe King, six, were fatally stabbed on Monday. Picture: Getty

Read more: Teenage Southport murder suspect appears in court accused of killing three girls in dance class

Read more: Over 100 arrests in second night of UK rioting, as police car set on fire, with teenager charged over Southport murders

The development comes after far-right rioters took to the streets in a second night of unrest in London and Hartlepool last night, resulting in more than 100 arrests.

It follows initial unrest in Southport on Tuesday night which saw far-Right rioters target a mosque, a move that was believed to be fuelled by online disinformation which suggested that the alleged perpetrator was a Muslim.

Police called in support from neighbouring forces in case of further disorder, but the seaside town appeared to remain quiet on Wednesday evening, however unrest developed in other areas of the country.

Protesters, chanting "you're not English any more" and throwing bottles and cans at police in riot gear, were detained on Whitehall while in Hartlepool, County Durham, a police car was set alight and glass bottles and eggs were thrown at officers.