Two convicted after Amir Khan robbed of £70,000 diamond watch at gunpoint

24 March 2023, 19:46

Two men have been convicted after Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint
Two men have been convicted after Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

Two men have been convicted after Amir Khan was robbed of his £70,000 diamond watch at gunpoint.

Dante Campbell, 20, and Ahmed Bana, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob and possession of an imitation firearm.

They will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on a date to be set.

Mr Khan was leaving the Sahara Grill in Leyton, East London, with his wife Faryal Makhdoom and their friend Omar Khalid, on April 18 last year when the attack took place.

After eating, they left the venue just after 9pm and crossed the road to get to their car.

As they approached the vehicle, Mr Khan was approached by Campbell, who pointed a gun in his face and shouted “take off the watch”.

Mr Khan handed over his watch – believed to be worth around £70,000 – and the men ran back towards their car before quickly driving away.

Read more: Terrifying moment Amir Khan robbed of £70,000 diamond watch at gunpoint

Read more: 'I could hear my wife screaming and crying': Amir Khan says armed robbery was scarier than any of his fights

Campbell and Bana were arrested as part of a planned operation in the early hours of 22 June 2022.

Clothing and a backpack matching that worn by the gunman on CCTV was found in Campbell’s bedroom.

Detective Constable Stuart Ponder, from the Met’s Flying Squad, led the investigation. He said: “This robbery was carefully planned and executed by these individuals who knew exactly who they were targeting and what they were aiming for.

“Despite being on a busy street with other members of the public close by, they had no qualms about brandishing a firearm and threatening Mr Khan with the most brazen and extreme level of violence.

“We know every robbery has a significant impact on the victim and Mr Khan has spoken out about the impact this had, not only on him but his family.

“That is why we are doing everything we can to target individuals who think they can get away with this type of behaviour, from extra patrols at known robbery hotspots and developing intelligence on those carrying out these crimes.

“Anyone who is a victim of a robbery should report it as soon as possible – this helps us ascertain crucial forensic evidence to take these violent criminals off our streets.”

Dante Campbell
Dante Campbell. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Ahmed Bana
Ahmed Bana. Picture: Metropolitan Police

It comes after Nurul Amin and Ismail Mohammed were found not guilty of conspiracy to rob at the conclusion of a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

One man, Hamza Kulane, remains wanted in connection with the robbery, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers are asking anyone who has any information about him to contact them immediately on 101 with reference Op Fanlight.

Alternatively call independent charity completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

