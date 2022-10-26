Two dead and two children seriously injured after three-car crash in Pembrokeshire

Two killed and three taken to hospital after crash in Pembrokeshire. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

Two elderly people have died and three others, including two children, were hospitalised after a three-car crash in south-west Wales.

The collision happened on the A415 in Pembrokeshire, south of Narbeth, shortly before 5.30pm yesterday.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that an elderly man and an elderly woman, who were travelling in the same vehicle, died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.

An adult and two children were also in hospital with serious injuries, but their current conditions are unknown.

A section of the road between the Canaston Bowl area and Templeton was closed for more than eight hours due to the collision, but it's since been reopened.

Police are now asking witnesses who may have seen the crash to come forward, or for anyone who may have dashcam footage to make contact.

A large emergency services response was called to the scene early on Tuesday evening after reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers, five emergency ambulances, Welsh Ambulance Service rapid response vehicles, and a crew from Cardiff's Wales Air Ambulance base attended the scene.

"Three cars were involved - a silver Hyundai i10, a white Peugeot 3008 and a silver Mini," a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said.

"Sadly, an elderly man and an elderly woman, both travelling in the same car, died as a result of their injuries. Their next of kin has been informed.

"One adult and two children have been taken to hospital with serious injuries."

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed that three injured individuals were taken for further treatment to Glangwili Hospital.

The A415 was shut for several hours so investigations could be carried out, and re-opened at around 1.45am.

Police are now appealing witnesses or anyone who captured footage of the incident to come forward.

They are asked to contact PS Paul Owen-Williams at Dyfed-Powys Police, either online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.