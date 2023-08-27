Two dead after car is swept into floodwater on Merseyside as police urge motorists to not drive through sodden roads

Merseyside Police announced that the pair were pronounced dead in hospital after reports of a black Mercedes in the floodwater in the region which has seen heavy rain in recent days. Picture: Social Media/Cllr Richard Kemp

By Chay Quinn

A man and a woman have died after driving into floodwater on Merseyside as police continue to appeal for information.

Merseyside Police announced that the pair were pronounced dead in hospital after reports of a black Mercedes in the floodwater in the region which has seen heavy rain in recent days.

The alarm was first raised around 9.20pm on Saturday night to the vehicle which was on Queens Drive, Mossley Hill.

Police and fire services recovered the vehicle but were not able to save the couple.

Merseyside flood water captured as two are confirmed dead in Liverpool

In a statement, Merseyside Police confirmed: "The next of kin of the man and woman have now been informed and formal identification has been made.

"A file has been passed to the coroner who has asked Merseyside Police to further investigate the incident."

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of the man and woman who sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident, despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, our officers and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services at the scene.

“We are at the early stages of an ongoing investigation on Queens Drive to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.

“Road closures remain in the area as we continue with this investigation and motorists are advised to avoid the road.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was on Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road at around 9.20pm last night and saw the accident, or who stopped to try help or anyone who had any dashcam footage from their car to come forward as soon as possible.

“Similarly, if you live in the area and have any doorbell or CCTV footage from last night please share this with us.”

“Thank you for your patience whilst we deal with this tragic incident.”

Footage captured in the area shows gushing floodwater by passing motorists which appeared to be very hazardous.

Lib Dem Cllr Richard Kemp in the region warned his constituents: "Please avoid Queens Drive from Allerton Road to Sefton Park.

"It is blocked off by the Police after a serious incident at the railway bridge last night. More to follow."

He attached a picture which seems to be the Mercedes Benz in question in the middle of the road at the bottom of a steep incline.