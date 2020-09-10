Two fires destroy 12,500 person Greek migrant camp under Covid lockdown

10 September 2020, 14:13

A fire has ravaged the camp
A fire has ravaged the camp. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Two devastating fires have destroyed almost all of Greece’s notoriously overcrowded Moria migrant camp, on the island of Lesbos, the country’s migration ministry said.

The original fire began on Tuesday at the camp, which houses 12,500 migrants, before a second set of fires on Wednesday evening destroyed much of the remaining unburnt tents.

Greek authorities have blamed residents of the camp for starting the fires, claiming they were started by people angered by quarantine measures imposed to contain a coronavirus outbreak, after 35 tested positive.

However, some migrants claim the fires broke out after scuffles between residents and Greek forces at the camp, while others blamed it on “far-right Greeks”.

Greek officials initially said those with confirmed infections were being kept in isolation at a separate site that was not affected by Tuesday’s fire. It is unclear if this was affected by the second blaze.

Residents fleeing the fires clashed with riot police and firefighters who set up cordons along a road near the camp to restrict the movements of the migrants.

Read more: Health Secretary urges students to respect new law on mass gatherings

12,500 people have been displaced
12,500 people have been displaced. Picture: PA

Read more: Concerns raised over '£100bn cost' of Moonshot covid-19 testing plans

Many have been sleeping in the open by the side of the road while the Greek authorities have worked to fly in tents and provide a ferry and two navy ships as temporary emergency housing.

400 unaccompanied children and teenagers were also flown to the mainland on Wednesday, to be housed in other Greek migration facilities.

On Thursday "all necessary actions will be taken to house initially the vulnerable and families in specially designated areas", the migration ministry said.

Aid agencies have long warned of dire conditions at Moria, which had become a sprawling tent city despite only being built to house around 2,750 people.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Universities are reopening over the next few weeks

Universities told to continue face-to-face teaching in local lockdown
Lebanon Fire

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

Number of weekly cases has reached another high not seen since the end of May

Weekly coronavirus cases at their highest since launch of Test and Trace
California wildfires

‘Unprecedented’ number of fires rage across US states

The 'Covid-secure marshals' will patrol town and city centres

Boris Johnson's 'Covid-secure marshals' will have no powers, Government admits
hukje

Flight cancelled and police called over toddler face mask argument

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson has pointed to mass testing as a way to further reopen society

Operation Moonshot: What is it? And will it get us back to normal after coronavirus?
The government has brought in new laws on social gatherings

Coronavirus: What are the new rules on social gatherings in England?
The tightening of restrictions is expected to come into force on Monday

How will the new rules on gatherings affect me?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty questions Tory MP over new Covid marshals

Shelagh Fogarty questions Tory MP over new Covid marshals

Shadow Foreign Secretary lambasts Government messaging around testing as Moonshot is introduced

Shadow Foreign Secretary lambasts Government messaging around testing as Moonshot is introduced
Rule of six: Shapps gives his predictions on whether Christmas is cancelled

Rule of six: Shapps gives his predictions on whether Christmas is cancelled
A Labour MP has said the Government "need to get on with it and not reopen old wounds in Northern Ireland".

'Get on with Brexit and don't reopen old wounds in Northern Ireland' Labour MP says
The Speaker demands SNP Ian Blackford withdraws his "liar" comment aimed at PM

The Speaker demands SNP Ian Blackford withdraws PM "liar" comment
Nick Ferrari asked the Health Secretary Matt Hancock why students should adhere to new coronavirus restrictions when the Government "doesn't respect a law over Brexit."

Nick Ferrari confronts Matt Hancock on new "law-breaking" Brexit bill

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London