Two girls, aged 10 and 11, sexually assaulted on Bournemouth beach just a week after teenage boy molested

Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two girls aged 10 and 11 were sexually assaulted in the sea off Bournemouth beach on Sunday.

Police went to the beach after getting reports that the two girls had been "touched inappropriately" in the water close to the pier.

They arrested a 43-year-old man from London on suspicion of sexual assault.

A spokesman for Dorset Police said on Monday: "Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward as they investigate two reported sexual assaults at Bournemouth Beach.

"We received a report at 3.45pm on Sunday of a disturbance in the area of Pier Approach. Officers attended and it was reported that two girls - aged 10 and 11 years - had been touched inappropriately by a man when they were in the sea near to the pier.

Picture: Alamy

"Following inquiries, a 43-year-old London man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

"Detective Constable Cameron Carter, of Bournemouth CID, said: 'We are carrying out a detailed investigation into these incidents and I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened who has not already spoken to police.'I would also urge anyone with relevant mobile phone footage to please get in touch.

The spokesman said that officers would carry out proactive patrols on the beach and the surrounding area.

It comes after a 17-year-old boy was also sexually assaulted on Bournemouth beach on June 17.

Picture: Getty

The teenager was with his friends when a group of men approached them shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

One of them allegedly touched the boy inappropriately. Dorset police launched investigation as they hunt for a 'group of men'.

One of the men has been described as "Asian", The Sun reports, who had a tattoo with the letters 'AK' on his neck.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.