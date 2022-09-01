Two guns used in Olivia Pratt-Korbel shooting, police say as they release CCTV of suspect

Two guns were used in the shooting of 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool last week, police have revealed as they released CCTV footage of the suspect in a bid to track him down.
Two guns were used in the shooting of 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool last week, police have revealed as they released CCTV footage of the suspect in a bid to track him down. Picture: Merseyside Police/Getty

Two guns were used in the shooting of 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool last week, police have revealed as they released CCTV footage of the suspect in a bid to track him down.

Olivia, 9, was shot dead after Joseph Nee, 35, ran into her mum’s home being chased by a hit man in Knotty Ash, Liverpool last Monday.

Merseyside Police also released CCTV footage of the gunman running from the scene as they appealed once again for people with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said it was footage showing "the man that murdered little Olivia" and was being released in the hope residents would be able to identify him from his outfit.

He warned those who are "shielding" the culprit that they "will do everything legitimately possible to bring you to justice", adding: "It is beyond comprehension how anyone can protect a person who is responsible for killing a nine-year-old little girl."

In an update on Thursday afternoon, Mr Kameen said the investigation had made "significant progress" and that it was believed the gunman had brought two weapons with him when he "callously ran away from Olivia's house".

"I want to know where those guns are now," he said.

Det Ch Supt Kameen said he hoped the footage would "help people remember seeing him in the area on the night of Olivia’s murder and be able to help us trace where he went next."

Video shows the gunman, wearing a black padded jacket and a black balaclava with a peak and black gloves, running along Finch Lane away from Kingsheath Avenue before turning right into Berryford Road and out of sight.

Police said they suspected the man, described as approximately 5ft 7in tall with a slim build, was climbing into and through peoples gardens to avoid being seen.

"This is the man we are hunting for – We need to know where he went that night or did you see him in the area? Remember this was shortly after 10pm on Monday 22nd August," Det Ch Supt Kameen said.

"I know that there will be people shielding and helping this man. If you are found to be doing this then we will do everything legitimately possible to bring you to justice.

"It is beyond comprehension how anyone can protect a person who is responsible for killing a nine-year-old little girl.

He added: "This man is toxic. He is toxic to our communities and if you are protecting him then he is toxic to you and your families.

"I want you to place the loyalty that you have to you families before any loyalty you have for this man. I want information as to where he is now."

Police also today revealed two guns were used in the shooting in Knotty Ash last week and that the gunman "brought both of these weapons with him."

Det Ch Supt Kameen said officers believe the firearms "were still with him when he callously ran away from Olivia’s house" as he appealed for information on their whereabouts.

"You may have been told to hide them or dispose of them – I understand you may be frightened of contacting us, but I want you to do the right thing for Olivia and tell us where they are right now.

"If you are hiding the guns and you have no intention of telling us, then I place you in the same category as the vile man responsible for the murder. And we will hunt you too."

He added: "The investigation team have been working incredibly hard and for long hours every day, such is their commitment to identifying the man responsible for Olivia’s murder.

"The investigation itself has made significant progress, and the response from the public has been excellent and directly helped the enquiry. However, I now want to ask for more information and more help.

"Olivia’s Mum Cheryl has said how thankful she is for the assistance and support of the community. Cheryl is still receiving treatment for her injuries and is still suffering with pain."

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 22000621096. You can also pass information on our Major Incident Public Portal website mipp.police.

