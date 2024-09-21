Two Hezbollah commanders among 31 killed in IDF strike, as Hamas warns Israel will 'pay the price'

21 September 2024, 08:03 | Updated: 21 September 2024, 09:53

Two Hezbollah commanders have been killed in Israeli strikes
Two Hezbollah commanders have been killed in Israeli strikes. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A second Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli strike on Lebanon's capital on Friday, the Lebanese militant group has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ahmed Wahbi was killed alongside operations commander Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut, Hezbollah said on Saturday.

Some 31 people were killed in total in the strike, according to Lebanese officials. The victims included three children and seven women.

Wahbi oversaw the work of the Radwan special Hezbollah unit, which were said to have launched raids south into Israel.

Aqil has been designated as a global terrorist by the US Justice Department for his alleged role in the 1983 US embassy bombings in Beirut which resulted in the deaths of 63 people.

Palestinian militant group Hamas, who are engaged in their own 11-month war with Israel in Gaza, said the killing of Aqil was a "folly" and a "crime. They said that Israel would "pay the price".

Eleven others are believed to have died while at least 66 are injured following the drone strike which hit an apartment block in the city.

It comes after the UN said that pager attacks, which killed dozens in Lebanon and injured thousands more, broke international law. Israel has been widely blamed for the exploding electronic devices, but has not taken responsibility.

Read more: Top Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut, IDF says

Read more: Hezbollah launches barrage of 140 rockets into Israel as IDF strike on Beirut 'kills 8'

Ibrahim Aqil
Ibrahim Aqil. Picture: Alamy

In a statement on X, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said: “With the precise intelligence direction of the Intelligence Division, air force fighter jets targeted the Beirut area and killed Ibrahim Aqil, the head of the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s operations team, the acting commander of the Radwan [special forces] unit.

"In the attack, together with Akil, the top operatives and the chain of command of the Radwan unit were eliminated.”

This comes amid a backdrop of rising tensions in the Middle East after handheld devices across Lebanon exploded on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing at least 37.

The US Justice Department was offering $7million for information about Aqil
The US Justice Department was offering $7million for information about Aqil. Picture: US Justice Department

Friday's Israeli strike came after Hezbollah launched 140 rockets at the country's northern border.

Israel's military has reported the Hezbollah rockets arrived in three waves, targeting sites along its war-torn border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed it struck the border with around 120 Katyusha rockets, hitting multiple air defence bases as well as the headquarters of an Israeli armoured brigade.

Read more: Pager attacks in Lebanon were '15 years in the making', intelligence sources say, as Israel launches heavy air raids

The Israeli ambulance service confirmed there has been no immediate reports of casualties.

A further 20 were shot at the areas of Meron and Netua.

Hezbollah has said the strikes were a response to Israeli attacks on villages and homes in southern Lebanon.

Late on Thursday, Israel’s military confirmed it had struck hundreds of rocket launchers across its border with Lebanon.

Israel said previously that it struck hundreds of rocket launchers and other Hezbollah infrastructure on Thursday night.

A statement from the Israel Defence Forces on X said: "With the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF struck approximately 30 Hezbollah launchers and terrorist infrastructure sites, containing approximately 150 launcher barrels that were ready to fire projectiles toward Israeli territory.

"Additionally, the IDF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and a weapons storage facility in multiple areas in southern Lebanon."

Smoke rises from Beirut southern suburbs, Lebanon September 20, 2024.
Smoke rises from Beirut southern suburbs, Lebanon September 20, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

As tensions continue to bubble over in the region, the UK has urged restraint, with Foreign Secretary David Lammy calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

"Tonight I'm calling for an immediate ceasefire from both sides," Mr Lammy told Reuters.

"We are all very, very clear that we want to see a negotiated political settlement so that Israelis can return to their homes in northern Israel and indeed Lebanese to return to their homes.

"It came after Hezbollah's leader accused Israel of "crossing all red lines" after pager and walkie-talkie blast attacks in Lebanon, warning that they could be a "declaration of war". The attacks are said to have killed 37 people and injuring more than 3,400 others.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah accused Israel of carrying out massacres, with the intention of killing "5,000 people in two minutes".

Meanwhile the United Nations human rights chief said that weaponising ordinary communication devices represents a new development in warfare, and targeting thousands of Lebanese people using pagers, two-way radios and electronic equipment without their knowledge is a violation of international human rights law, the .

Volker Turk told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council there must be an independent and transparent investigation of the two attacks in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday where these devices exploded.

"Those who ordered and carried out these attacks must be held to account," he said.

In Gaza, Palestinian authorities said 15 people were killed overnight in multiple Israeli attacks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Exclusive
Mohamed Al Fayed

Over 150 more women come forward with sex assault claims against Mohamed Al Fayed, lawyer for 'victims' says

Martin Jackson

London shoplifter jailed after taking £14,000 of goods and committing nearly 100 offences

A tornado swept through a part of Hampshire on Friday

Tornado blows down trees as it sweeps through Hampshire, with storm warnings across southern England and Wales

Indonesia New Zealand Kidnapped Pilot

Separatist rebels release New Zealand pilot after 19 months captive in Papua

Mohammed Al Fayed

Fulham 'protected' female players from Al Fayed, as ex-manager says sex assault claims were 'no surprise'

South Carolina Execution

Inmate dies by lethal injection in South Carolina’s first execution in 13 years

Lebanon Israel Exploding Pagers

Weaponising ordinary devices violates international law, UN rights chief says

Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Sri Lankans vote in election to decide how nation recovers from economic crisis

Baldwin Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin urges judge to stand by Rust involuntary manslaughter dismissal

Angela Rayner has committed to making "irreversible" changes to devolution laws

Angela Rayner vows to make 'irreversible' changes in 'devolution revolution' for northern England

Election 2024 Voting Begins

First in-person votes cast in US presidential election

People gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

Hezbollah confirms death of top military official in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

Thunderbirds and Doctor Who actor David Graham has died

Thunderbirds and Doctor Who voice actor David Graham dies aged 99

People and rescuers gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

At least 14 killed and 60 wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut

An aerial view of Three Mile Island in the US

Infamous US nuclear site Three Mile Island to reopen in deal with Microsoft

People gather near a damaged building at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

Israel’s military says its strike on Beirut killed senior Hezbollah official

Latest News

See more Latest News

A youth plays with a ring at the end of a wire inside a school where people displaced by gang violence have taken refuge for over a year in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Haiti’s insecurity worsening as gangs seize more territory – UN rights expert

Auriol Grey leaving the Royal Courts of Justice after having her conviction for the manslaughter of Celia Ward overturned

Disabled woman, 50, wrongly jailed for causing cyclist's death applies for compensation after 'untold pain'
Courthouse Shooting Kentucky

Kentucky sheriff charged with murdering judge in courthouse

Remains of the Titan submersible on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean

Things to know about this week’s evidence on the Titan sub disaster

The Israeli army detain a person in the West Bank town of Qabatiya during a raid

Israeli soldiers ‘pushed lifeless bodies’ from rooftops during West Bank raid

Cinnamon the capybara has finally been found.

Cinnamon the runaway capybara found in Telford pond

Election 2024 Trump

Report finds communication failures before Trump assassination attempt

Lucy Letby is Britain's most prolific child serial killer

Child serial killer Lucy Letby will challenge latest conviction in court next month

Basalt Cliffs beach, Reynishverfi, Gardar, Myrdalur, Southern Iceland

Police shoot rare polar bear spotted outside cottage in Iceland village

"Trailblazing" actress Cleo Sylvestre has died aged 79

Grange Hill star Cleo Sylvestre dies aged 79 as tributes paid to trailblazing actress

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed described as ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

I warned the Queen that Al-Fayed was ‘a salacious attacker of women,’ says former Royal security chief
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit