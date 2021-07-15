Two homes raided and computers seized in Matt Hancock CCTV leak probe

15 July 2021, 14:46

The former Health Secretary was caught on CCTV kissing his aide.
The former Health Secretary was caught on CCTV kissing his aide. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Two homes have been raided and computer equipment seized as part of an investigation into a data breach, following the release of CCTV footage of Matt Hancock.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) confirmed that they searched two properties in the south of England on Thursday, seizing both computer equipment and electronic devices as part of the operation.

The investigation into the alleged breach came after EMCOR Group - which provides facilities management and CCTV services for the Department of Health and Social Care - submitted a breach report, saying the images were taken from the system without permission.

The referred to CCTV images of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and his aide kissing were later published in The Sun.

As a result of the footage being released, Mr Hancock resigned from the Cabinet, with it showing him in breach of coronavirus rules in place at the time.

Steve Eckersley, Director of Investigations at the ICO, said: "It's vital that all people, including employees and visitors to public buildings, have trust and confidence in the protection of their personal data captured by CCTV.

"In these circumstances, the ICO aims to react swiftly and effectively to investigate where there is a risk that other people may have unlawfully obtained personal data.

"We have an ongoing investigation into criminal matters and will not be commenting further until it is concluded."

Enquiries into the alleged breaches of section 170 of the Data Protection Act 2018 are ongoing.  

