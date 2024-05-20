Two hospitalised in Devon's water crisis as Environment Secretary warns cases could rise further

Two people have been hospitalised. Picture: Alamy

By Charlotte Frawley

Two people have been hospitalised following the contaminated water supply in Brixham, the Secretary of State for the Environment has confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Addressing the House of Commons on Monday, Steve Barclay confirmed there are currently 46 cases of waterborne illness Cryptosporidium, with this number expected to grow.

Cryptosporidium has an incubation period of up to 10 days, meaning symptoms which include diarrhoea, cramps, vomiting and nausea may continue to emerge.

He said: "Given symptoms may take up to 10 days to emerge, obviously that may continue to rise.

"Two people have been hospitalised."

Anthony Mangnall, Conservative MP for Totnes and South Devon, tabled an Urgent Question in the House of Commons today, pressing the Rt Hon Steve Barclay to consider ongoing independent monitoring in a bid to restore public confidence in the water supplied by South West Water.

“The anger in Brixham is palpable”, with 8,000 residents still dependent on bottled water, said Mangnall.

Mangnall also raised the issue of compensation and urged that the “damaged reputation”, suffered by residents and businesses is addressed.

It comes after the head of the water company at the centre of the crisis apologised to customers, and said the illness outbreak "shouldn't have happened."

Read more: Scammers target victims of Devon water crisis, as South West Water boosts payouts after backlash

Read more: Water boss apologises to customers after 'hundreds' fall ill, as she says parasite crisis 'shouldn't have happened'

On Sunday, local business owner Will Ford penned an open letter to South West Water highlighting the business impact of the outbreak.

Ford said his company is the largest independent operator of hospitality venues in Brixham.

He wrote of a downturn in trade since Thursday of “around 75%” with cancellations “up to and including the month of August.”

Ford called for three resolutions from South West Water, including targeted financial compensation for businesses.

He deemed the current “one size fits all” offer an “insult.”

Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP for Exter, was also critical of the situation calling the compensation “belated and pitiful.”

Bradshaw described it “somehow symbolic of the complete disconnect that the very wealthy people who run our privatised water industry seem to be suffering from.”

Simon Judd Conservative MP for East Devon also argued for the provision of financial support to businesses “who’ve seen takings slashed & bookings cancelled.”

The Rt Hon Steve Barclay described Judd’s point as “extremely pertinent.”

Apologising for the crisis, Susan Davy, CEO of South West Water said last week: “You expect a clean, safe, and fresh supply of drinking water. It's not a lot to ask for. But for those in the Brixham area this week, we haven't been able to deliver that and for that I’m truly sorry."

On Monday, South West Water increased compensation to those customers still subject to boil water advice to £215.