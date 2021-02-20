Two households ‘to be able to meet outside by Easter’

20 February 2021, 07:43 | Updated: 20 February 2021, 08:10

People walk and run through Battersea Park, London, during England's third national lockdown
People walk and run through Battersea Park, London, during England's third national lockdown. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Two households will be able to meet outside by Easter under Boris Johnson’s so-called ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown which will be unveiled on Monday, it has been reported.

The Prime Minister will announce his plans on Monday afternoon.

The decision to allow people from different households to meet outside was made to acknowledge “how tough these last few weeks and months have been,” the Sun reported.

The coronavirus reproduction number, or R value, across the UK has dropped to between 0.6 and 0.9, according to the latest Government figures released yesterday.

Last week, it was between 0.7 and 0.9.

R represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect.

When the figure is above 1, an outbreak can grow exponentially, but when it is below 1, it means the epidemic is shrinking.

An R number between 0.6 and 0.9 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between six and nine other people.

Care home residents will be allowed one regular named visitor from March 8, coinciding with the reopening of schools.

Visitors will be required to take a coronavirus lateral flow test before entry and personal protective equipment (PPE) must be worn.

Residents will be asked not to hug or kiss their relatives, though hand holding will be permitted. Guidance for care homes is expected to be published in the next fortnight.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was "pleased" that it would soon be possible for people to be "carefully and safely reunited with loved ones who live in care homes".

Outdoor visits - as well as those inside pods or behind screens - will be able to continue, giving residents the chance to see more than just their nominated visitor.

The Government met its target to offer all care home residents - along with social care and NHS staff, all those aged over 70 and the most clinically vulnerable - a vaccine by February 15.

Scientists believe the vaccines become effective after three weeks, meaning by March 8 all those who accepted a vaccine should have a good level of protection from Covid-19.

However, vaccination will not be a condition of visiting. Visits will also be suspended during local outbreaks in individual homes.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A pro-democracy protester bangs pots to make noises in front of a picture of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha

Thailand’s prime minister survives no-confidence vote

Water trickles from a fire hydrant while City of Austin Water Utility workers repair a broken water main near 11th and Red River streets in Austin, Texas

Southern US cities hit hard by storms face water crisis

Caitlyn Jenner comments

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West to divorce

Boris Johnson has warned allies to prepare for further global tensions

Boris Johnson warns allies to strengthen defences to meet modern 'rigours'
Joe Biden

Joe Biden urges world leaders to show democracies can ‘still deliver’
Nasa's Mars Perseverance rover has sent this fascinating colour image from the planet's surface

Nasa's Mars Perseverance rover sends fascinating first colour images to Earth

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'History will come to judge the Queen poorly for her decision on Harry and Meghan'

'History will judge the Queen poorly for her decision on Harry and Meghan'
'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'

'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'
James O'Brien reveals 'most insightful' commentary on Harry and Meghan

James O'Brien reveals the 'most insightful' commentary on Harry and Meghan
Ex-Uber driver celebrates Supreme Court victory over company

Ex-Uber driver's powerful reaction to Supreme Court victory over company
Minister James Cleverly condemns Sturgeon for flying EU flag

Minister James Cleverly condemns Sturgeon for flying EU flag

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London