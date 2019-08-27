Two In Five Remainers Would Be Upset If Their Child Married A Leave Voter

27 August 2019, 14:23

A YouGov poll says 39% of Remainers would be upset if their child married a Leave voter
A YouGov poll says 39% of Remainers would be upset if their child married a Leave voter. Picture: PA

39% of people who voted to remain in the EU would be "upset" if their child married a Leave supporter, a survey has suggested.

The YouGov poll of 2,380 people found more than one in 10 (11%) of Remainers would describe themselves as "very upset" if their offspring hooked up with a Brexiteer.

A further 28% said they would be "somewhat upset" with such a match.

Only 11% of Leave voters said they would be in any way upset if their child married a pro-EU partner.

The poll also found that 11% of Labour supporters would be "very upset" if their child married a Tory, while just 2% of Conservatives said they would be similarly aggrieved if the positions were reversed.

Some 28% of Labour supporters and 17% of Tories said they "would not consider" dating someone from the other political party.

The survey also claimed that 3% of people could not remember how they voted in the EU referendum three years ago.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Police chief hits back at Home Secretary Priti Patel in row over social media job

Prince Andrew 'knows what he's done', says Epstein sex accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre

British composer and BBC Proms star die with baby daughter in Alps plane crash
The British woman claims was coerced into signing a confession

British Teenager Denies 'False Rape Claims' Against Israeli Men In Cyprus
A fire burns along the road to Jacunda National Forest, near the city of Porto Velho in the Vila Nova Samuel region which is part of Brazil's Amazon.

Amazon Fires: Brazil President Will Only Accept Help If Macron Withdraws "Insults"

The News Explained

Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings