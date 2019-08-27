Two In Five Remainers Would Be Upset If Their Child Married A Leave Voter
27 August 2019, 14:23
39% of people who voted to remain in the EU would be "upset" if their child married a Leave supporter, a survey has suggested.
The YouGov poll of 2,380 people found more than one in 10 (11%) of Remainers would describe themselves as "very upset" if their offspring hooked up with a Brexiteer.
A further 28% said they would be "somewhat upset" with such a match.
Only 11% of Leave voters said they would be in any way upset if their child married a pro-EU partner.
The poll also found that 11% of Labour supporters would be "very upset" if their child married a Tory, while just 2% of Conservatives said they would be similarly aggrieved if the positions were reversed.
Some 28% of Labour supporters and 17% of Tories said they "would not consider" dating someone from the other political party.
The survey also claimed that 3% of people could not remember how they voted in the EU referendum three years ago.
