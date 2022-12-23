Three people killed and three more injured as former train worker opens fire near Kurdish centre in Paris shooting

The gunman has been arrested. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Three people have been killed and four more people have been injured in a horror Paris shooting, sparking "total panic", according to local reports.

The killer - said to be aged 69 and a former rail worker - allegedly opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre in the tenth arrondissement in the north of the city centre.

He reportedly managed to get seven or eight shots away before officers wrestled the gun from him.

A shopkeeper in the local area told the news agency AFP that she had heard the incident.

She said: "it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside."

Police have arrested him and told the public to stay away

"He is a French national who was with SNCF for many years," said police. SNCF is France's state-owned rail company.

"He was arrested at the scene and is cooperating with the authorities. He is now under investigation for murder and aggravated violence."

No motive has been provided by police.

Footage taken at the scene of the shooting shows two roads blocked off by police tape, with crowds of emergency services workers.

Paris's deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted: "A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action.

"Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama."