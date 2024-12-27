Two men arrested over alleged rape of man, 19, in Brighton city centre

27 December 2024, 10:40

The victim reported being approached by two unknown men
The victim reported being approached by two unknown men. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

Two people have been arrested after the alleged rape of a 19-year-old man in Brighton city centre.

The victim reported being approached by two unknown men near Harry Ramsden's, in Old Steine, around 3.30am on Saturday before being raped in Steine Lane shortly afterwards, Sussex Police said.

Following the incident, he managed to seek help from a passer-by, who called police.

The 19-year-old continues to receive support from specialist officers.

On Thursday, a 40-year-old man, from Redhill in Surrey, was arrested in Esher and a 42-year-old man from Chessington, Kingston-Upon-Thomas, was arrested in Ramsgate, Kent.

They were both arrested on suspicion of rape and remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Sean Booth said: "These arrests were as a direct result of excellent work from our dedicated team of staff, officers and the public.

"We are still urging anyone with information about this incident to contact police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Attach."

