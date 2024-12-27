Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after dad hit by car outside pub on Christmas Day

By Henry Moore

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was hit by a car after an argument in a bar on Christmas Day.

Police were called to reports of the disturbance outside The Gate Street Bar and Grill in Blackburn, Lancashire, shortly before 4.50pm.

Kirk Marsden, 37, from Blackburn, suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser, police said.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but died in the early hours of Boxing Day.

A 58-year-old man of no fixed address and a 31-year-old man from Blackburn are in custody being questioned on suspicion of murder.

The Gate bar and Grill. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Chief Inspector Bryony Midgley, from Lancashire Police's major investigation team, said: "This incident has led to a man losing his life and first and foremost our thoughts remain with Kirk's loved ones.

"The investigation team is making progress with their inquiries and have since recovered a Toyota Land Cruiser from a car park in Brindle Street.

"We know that following the fatal collision, the Land Cruiser turned right on to Livesey Branch Road.

"I would ask anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell which covered the area between Livesey Branch Road and Brindle Street from 4.48pm to 5pm on Christmas Day to check their footage to see if they have captured a Toyota Land Cruiser.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident and we know there was an altercation in The Gate prior to the fatal incident outside.

"I would ask any witnesses we haven't already spoken to or anybody with mobile phone footage to also make contact with my team."

Anyone with information or footage should call 101, quoting log 747 of December 27 2024

In a tribute to Mr Marsden, his family said: "To our hero, spread your wings far and wide. Your partner Leanne and your babies love you millions. You really were like no other, goodnight x.

"Kirk you were a well-loved son, brother and uncle who will be sorely missed. Rest with your dad now in heaven x."