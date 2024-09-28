Two men arrested after police seize cocaine worth an estimated £600k in search of car

28 September 2024, 13:24

Two men have been arrested after police seized cocaine worth an estimated £600,000
Two men have been arrested after police seized cocaine worth an estimated £600,000. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Two men have been arrested after police seized cocaine worth an estimated £600,000 following the search of a car in Scotland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers stopped a vehicle on the A702 in Abington, Lanarkshire on Friday afternoon and found the drugs when they examined the vehicle.

Two men, aged 43 and 36, were arrested and charged and are expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Read more: Tonne of cocaine seized from fishing boat off coast of Cornwall as four men arrested

Read more: Royal Navy ship intercepts 'narco-sub' and seizes two tons of cocaine worth £160m

Police Scotland Detective Superintendent Steven Elliot said: "Recoveries such as this highlight our determination to protect the public from this type of harmful criminality.

"It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's serious organised crime strategy and we will continue to work with partner agencies to tackle this issue and make our communities safer.

"Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we would continue to urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nepal Floods

Dozens dead after heavy rain causes flooding in Nepal’s capital

Two members of Just Stop Oil were jailed this week

Arresting peaceful protesters is 'just not British', Just Stop Oil say after two activists jailed

Israel has announced the killing of Hezbollah's leader

Iran warns Israel will 'regret their actions' after killing of Hezbollah leader

Obit Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah confirms death of leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli air strike

Smoke and fire rises after an explosion killed multiple people at a petrol station in the suburbs of Dagestan capital Makhachkala

Explosion kills 13 at petrol station in Russia’s Dagestan region

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah at a rally

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in air strike, Israel says

Russia Ukraine War

Russian attack on Ukrainian medical centre leaves nine dead

Belgium Pope

Pope promises ‘all help we can’ to victims of sexual abuse by Belgian clergy

Green sea turtle (file)

Six turtles washed up on UK shores released back into the wild by the Royal Navy

Panda

Tearful Japanese queue for hours to bid farewell to pandas

Johnson spent several days in intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital in London with Covid in April 2020

Boris Johnson reveals how he thought he 'might have carked it' when in intensive care with Covid

The FPÖ, led by Herbet Kickl, have been ahead of the ruling conservative Österreichische Volkspartei (ÖVP) in the opinion polls since 2022

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party on course for historic victory in Sunday's general election, polls suggest

Phillip Schofield gets emotional in the new trailer for his new show Cast Away

Phillip Schofield says ‘coming out caused me more anguish than joy’ ahead of shock TV return

Freddie died while on his way back from a holiday in Spain

Tributes pour in as schoolboy, 9, dies ‘completely out of the blue’ on way back from holiday

The 12th and latest accuser claims she was repeatedly raped and drugged at the music mogul's homes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces further sexual assault allegations after 12th accuser files new lawsuit

Helene struck the coast of Florida on Thursday night as a highly destructive Category 4 storm with winds of 140mph

At least 43 dead as Hurricane Helene pummels south-east US leaving millions without power

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Saturday

Israel mobilising further reserve troops as tensions with Lebanon escalate

Israel has announced the killing of Hezbollah's leader

Hezbollah confirms death of leader as Israel pummels Beirut headquarters in wave of airstrikes
The Met Office has warned that strong winds may cause disruption across southwest England and Wales

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind as rainfall set to continue following week of floods
Tuition fees could be set to rise

Tuition fees 'set to rise with inflation' as maintenance grants to return

A

Calls for tougher regulation of aesthetics industry following BBL death as beauty boss warns 'incidents will continue'
Smoke rises from Israeli air strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israel strikes Hezbollah’s HQ in huge blast targeting militant group’s leader

Election 2024 Harris

Harris visits Mexican border as she offers tougher stance on migration

Elon Musk

Judge makes fresh requests from X to end Brazilian suspension

Damaged buildings and debris following Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene kills 44 people across five states

Fresh strikes have been heard near Beirut

Hezbollah commander killed in airstrikes, IDF claims as Israel launches huge strikes on Beirut

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy
Prince Harry in New York

Prince Harry brands tourism a 'double-edged sword' and claims it can harm communities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit