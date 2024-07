Two men arrested at Tommy Robinson rally after attack on anti-racism protester as 1,000 police deployed in central London

Thousands gather for a march led by Tommy Robinson (right) and a counter-protest where former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (inset) was speaking. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Two men have been arrested at a rally led by right-wing activist Tommy Robinson after an attack on an anti-racism campaigner, police have said.

Thousands of people gathered in central London for a march led by Robinson - whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - and a counter-protest where former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was speaking.

Around 1,000 police officers have been deployed to the streets of the capital to "keep the peace" amid opposing demonstrations on Saturday.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of "GBH (grievous bodily harm)-level assault" after an assault on a counter-protester, the Metropolitan Police said.

Supporters of Robinson's march gathered on the Strand on Saturday lunchtime waving flags and wearing clothing depicting the Union, English, Scottish and Welsh emblems.

Tommy Robinson fronts a march billed as a 'Patriotic Rally' from the Strand to Trafalgar Square to 'unite the Kingdom'. Picture: Alamy

The crowd could be heard chanting "Rule Britannia", "We want our country back" and Robinson's name.

One demonstrator was seen climbing on top of a phone box, while others held placards that read "Not far right, just right". Several Israeli flags were also being flown.

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, ahead of the event, Robinson said the protest would be "the biggest patriotic rally the UK has ever seen".

Supporters moved from the Royal Courts of Justice to a rally in Trafalgar Square at around 12.45pm.

Meanwhile, a counter-protest by Stand Up To Racism and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's Peace & Justice Project marched from Russell Square and to a rally in Whitehall.

It was supported by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and 11 trade unions, as well as groups such as Stop the War Coalition, Peace & Justice Project and Unite Against Fascism.

Demonstrators held placards reading "no to racism, no to hatred" and chanted "we won't be silent".

The force said the two arrests were made after a participant in the Stand Up To Racism cohort was assaulted in Victoria Embankment Gardens.

He sustained a head injury, was given first aid by officers, and will be taken to hospital "to be checked".

"We are aware of some suggestions on social media that the arrests were related to the carrying of a flag which is not the case", it added.

Demonstration in Trafalgar Square by supporters of Tommy Robinson. Picture: Alamy

The police have already used powers under the Public Order Act to try to keep the opposing groups apart amid fears of serious disruption.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, who is in charge of this weekend's operation, warned that police will "intervene decisively" to deal with protesters who break the strict conditions about when and where they are allowed to demonstrate.

He said: "Our first priority is to keep the peace to ensure that those exercising their right to lawful protest can do so safely.

"We have proactively used our powers under the Public Order Act to manage the timings and routes of marches and assemblies, ensuring that the groups are kept apart.

"Officers will intervene decisively to deal with any breaches of those conditions, prevent crime, and to respond to any other incidents.

"Everyone has a right to feel safe and be safe in London. Those who abuse the right to protest in an effort to unlawfully intimidate others or to use hate speech can expect to face police action.

"The police presence will be very visible and I would urge anyone out and about in London, whether participating in these events or not, to speak to an officer if they feel unsafe or wish to report an incident."

A Trans Pride event, which includes a march from Langham Place to Wellington Arch where speeches will take place, is also being held on Saturday.

No conditions have been imposed in advance of the Trans Pride event, the police said.