Two men, 25 and 20, charged over Manchester Airport fight - as police officers cleared

20 December 2024, 11:11 | Updated: 20 December 2024, 11:21

Protesters angry at Manchester Police took to the streets after the fight in terminal 2 of the airport in July
Protesters angry at Manchester Police took to the streets after the fight in terminal 2 of the airport in July. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Two men have been charged with assaults on police after a fight broke out at Manchester Airport.

Mohammed Amaaz, 20, is charged with two offences of causing actual bodily harm, one charge of assaulting an emergency worker and one charge of common assault.

Muhammed Amaad, 25, is charged with causing actual bodily harm, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

No police officers will be charged over the Manchester Airport incident, the Crown Prosecution Service added.

The two defendants will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 16.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson said in a statement: "I welcome today's decisions from the Crown Prosecution Service to charge two men with assaults on our officers and a member of the public at Manchester Airport earlier this year.

"I also welcome their decision to take no further criminal action against serving officers. I appreciate that a full and thorough independent investigation has led to this outcome.

"Following this decision, I have lifted the suspension of the officer involved.

"The IOPC's misconduct investigation continues and we will continue to cooperate fully in this regard.

"Whilst co-operating fully with the IOPC in the discharge of their independent investigation into the conduct of our officers, GMP has offered support to our officers and will continue to do in the coming months.

"I know that these matters have understandably generated a great deal of debate, scrutiny and speculation.

"We now have specific charging decisions and the court proceedings must be allowed to progress without the prejudice or taint that can emerge as a result of misplaced commentary, speculation or the sharing of digital content."

Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: "Following our review of an incident at Manchester Airport in July 2024, the Crown Prosecution Service has today issued charges against two individuals.

"This was a high-profile incident that attracted significant public interest and media coverage at the time, and we have worked closely from the outset with investigators from the Independent Office for Police Conduct and Greater Manchester Police.

"We have reviewed all the available evidence, including witness statements, video footage, expert reports and other material related to police use of force, to make an independent and objective assessment about whether it is appropriate to present charges for the court to consider.

"Based on a careful consideration of this evidence, we have concluded that two men should be charged with offences including assaults on police officers.

"We have concluded no charges should be brought against any officers. We examined potential offences of actual bodily harm, and common assault, and reviewed expert evidence in the form of an independent report from an expert in the use of police force, to inform this decision.

"We always ensure police training is also taken into account in the context of these decisions, and in this case the combination of evidence, and the expert opinion meant there was no realistic prospect of conviction.

"We acknowledge that in this case as in any other, the strength of feeling has been high. Our specially trained prosecutors are often at the forefront of dealing with high-profile cases subject to intense public and media scrutiny and will always make independent and objective decisions based on all available evidence.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active and each of the defendants has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

