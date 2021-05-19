Two men charged after rabbi attacked outside his synagogue in Chigwell

Rabbi Rafi Goodwin was attacked on Sunday afternoon. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Two men have been charged after a rabbi was attacked outside his synagogue in Chigwell, Essex, on Sunday.

Souraka Djabouri, 18, and Abderrahman Brahimi, 25, have both been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery & religiously aggravated criminal damage.

Both men, of Tudor Crescent in Ilford, east London, are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

It comes following the hospitalisation of 31-year-old rabbi Rafi Goodwin who was attacked outside his synagogue on Limes Avenue, Chigwell.

Mr Goodwin was assaulted shortly after 1:15pm on Sunday and was treated in hospital for head wounds.

United Synagogues, of which Chigwell and Hainault is a member community, said in a post on social media Rabbi Goodwin was being "assessed for concussion".

Two men have been charged in connection with an assault on a man in #Chigwell on Sunday 16 May.



A statement added: "We wish Rabbi Rafi... a speedy recovery, and our thoughts and prayers are with him, his wife, his family and his community at this very difficult time."

Officers are engaging with local Jewish communities to provide reassurance and updates.

Essex Police confirmed that the incident was not linked to wider pro-Palestine protests that occurred over the weekend.

Moshe Freedman, Rabbi of New West End Synagogue, asked people to pray for his "dear friend and colleague" following the attack.

Responding to the incident, Rabbi Herschel Gluck said: "Whenever a person is attacked like this, it touches me deeply.

"The person themselves, their families, their congregation and their friends are all affected by this.

"Even though it is an individual, it has much broader and wider ramifications."