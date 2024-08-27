Two men charged with murder after body found in Newcastle park

Neil Selkirk, 54, who had sustained injuries consistent with having been assaulted, was confirmed dead at the scene. Picture: Northumbria Police

By Lauren Lewis

Two suspects have been charged with murder after a body was found in a park in Gateshead, Newcastle, on Sunday.

Officers attended a grassy area off Shipcote Lane at 6.10am on Sunday after receiving a report of concern for the welfare of a man.

There they found 54-year-old Neil Selkirk, who had sustained injuries consistent with having been assaulted.

He was confirmed dead at the scene.

A murder investigation was immediately launched into Neil’s death, with two suspects - aged 39 and 33 - arrested near the scene.

They are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside today.

Officers attended a grassy area off Shipcote Lane at 6.10am on Sunday after receiving a report of concern for the welfare of a man. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Inspector Chris Deavin, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “This is an incredibly sad outcome and our thoughts remain with Neil’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“From the outset, Neil has been at the forefront of our minds and we have been absolutely committed to ensuring those responsible for his death are identified and convicted of their crimes.

“Two suspects are now due to appear before the courts charged with murder. As ever, I’d like to thank the public for their ongoing cooperation and patience – and ask that everyone respects the ongoing legal proceedings.

“There is absolutely no place for violence in our communities, and as a Force, we are prepared to use every tactic available to us in order to ensure the swift delivery of justice.”

An increased police presence remains at the scene today as officers carry out further enquiries.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact police by sending a direct message, using the live chat function on the Northumbria Police website quoting reference NP-20240825-0241.