Breaking News

Two men charged with murder of footballer Cody Fisher

Cody Fisher, 23, died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of Crane nightclub in Digbeth. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Two men aged 21 and 22 have been charged with the murder of footballer Cody Fisher in a Birmingham nightclub.

Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, have been charged with Cody's murder on Boxing Day, West Midlands Police said.

The pair, from Birmingham, have been remanded into custody to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.

Cody 23, was attacked at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth. A third man, 22, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Ingram, from West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: "This is a significant development in our investigation as we seek to get justice for Cody, his family and friends.

"We've received fantastic support from the public who've really helped us in our enquiries so far.

"However, we're still really keen to hear from anyone with information who has not already spoken to us. Every piece of information helps our investigation."

Four other people, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on bail, police said.