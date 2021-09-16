Breaking News

Two men charged with murdering Northern Ireland journalist Lyra McKee

16 September 2021, 23:27 | Updated: 16 September 2021, 23:45

Lyra McKee was shot dead in Derry
Lyra McKee was shot dead in Derry. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Two men have been charged with murdering journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland.

The 29-year-old was shot dead during disturbances in Derry in April 2019.

The men, aged 21 and 33, have also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, riot, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs and arson.

