Two Met Police officers commit misconduct in stop and search of south London schoolboy, says watchdog

28 September 2024, 15:04

PC McCorley Clewes and former PC Benjamin Morgan were among four officers involved in the stop
PC McCorley Clewes and former PC Benjamin Morgan were among four officers involved in the stop. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Two Metropolitan Police officers have been found to have committed misconduct after handcuffing a 14-year-old black schoolboy “for longer than necessary” during a stop and search in south London, a watchdog has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

PC McCorley Clewes and former PC Benjamin Morgan were among four officers involved in the stop in Blackhorse Lane, Croydon, in June 2022 following reports of a stolen mobile phone.

After being spotted near the location of the alleged robbery, the boy, known as Child B, was restrained but nothing was found on him, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The IOPC investigated the incident following a complaint from the boy’s mother and they found the officers “failed to take into account his age” and kept him in handcuffs for “longer than necessary”.

PC Clewes was given a final written warning for two years and former officer Morgan could not be sanctioned as he had already resigned from the force
PC Clewes was given a final written warning for two years and former officer Morgan could not be sanctioned as he had already resigned from the force. Picture: Alamy

The watchdog’s regional director Mel Palmer described Child B as someone who was "small in stature".

"The officers failed to take into account his age, keeping him in handcuffs for longer than necessary after nothing was found during the search," she said.

"Their actions and use of force were clearly of concern to a number of bystanders who raised issues at the time to the officers."

Officers had received a report that four black boys aged around 14, three wearing black puffer coats and one wearing a dark blue hoodie, had robbed a phone from a 13-year-old boy, the IOPC said.

One of the robbers was said to have claimed they had a knife, although the victim did not report seeing a knife, the IOPC added.

Child B was visibly upset and told officers he was wearing his school uniform under the hoodie, the IOPC added.

Mobile phone footage recorded by a witness and officers’ body-worn video was analysed by investigators from the IOPC.

Read more: Exclusive: Met Police criticised for cutting volunteer cadet programme due to "challenging resourcing situation”

Read more: Hunt for the 'rioter' in the yellow cocktail dress: Police release new images of people wanted over far-right violence

The watchdog said on Thursday that an independent panel found the officers' actions amounted to misconduct.

This was specifically related to the use of force for handcuffing the child for longer than necessary, and for equality and diversity.

Allegations PC Morgan had repeatedly asked Child B for his details - when he had no power to insist on being given those details - and threatened to contact his school were also found to be in breach of integrity standards, the IOPC said.

PC Clewes was also found to have breached the standard of authority, respect and courtesy for his manner when speaking to the child's mother and members of the public.

The officer was given a final written warning for two years and former officer Morgan could not be sanctioned as he had already resigned from the force, the watchdog added.

Earlier in the week the force announced a new “child-first” approach to policing in London
Earlier in the week the force announced a new “child-first” approach to policing in London. Picture: Alamy

Earlier in the week the force announced a new “child-first” approach to policing in London.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said officers would receive training in childhood vulnerability and "adultification bias", where young people from certain backgrounds were viewed as more grown up.

The watchdog said they had identified learning for the Met Police that mainly related to its policy on visual identification of suspects and its implementation, and had recommended refresher training as part of its investigation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Metropolitan Police officers outside the Houses of Parliament

Met police officer sacked for allegedly assaulting 12-year-old girl by spanking her bare bottom

Obit Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah confirms death of leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli air strike

A small asteroid is going to be captured by Earth’s gravitational pull and temporarily become a "mini-moon"

Earth to gain second 'moon' for nearly two months as asteroid expected to enter orbit

The King and Queen Attend The Commemoration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Scottish Parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Holyrood to mark 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Nepal Floods

Dozens dead after heavy rain causes flooding in Nepal’s capital

Two members of Just Stop Oil were jailed this week

Arresting peaceful protesters is 'just not British', Just Stop Oil say after two activists jailed

Two men have been arrested after police seized cocaine worth an estimated £600,000

Two men arrested after police seize cocaine worth an estimated £600k in search of car

Israel has announced the killing of Hezbollah's leader

Iran warns Israel will 'regret their actions' after killing of Hezbollah leader

Smoke and fire rises after an explosion killed multiple people at a petrol station in the suburbs of Dagestan capital Makhachkala

Explosion kills 13 at petrol station in Russia’s Dagestan region

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah at a rally

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in air strike, Israel says

Russia Ukraine War

Russian attack on Ukrainian medical centre leaves nine dead

Belgium Pope

Pope promises ‘all help we can’ to victims of sexual abuse by Belgian clergy

Green sea turtle (file)

Six turtles washed up on UK shores released back into the wild by the Royal Navy

Panda

Tearful Japanese queue for hours to bid farewell to pandas

Johnson spent several days in intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital in London with Covid in April 2020

Boris Johnson reveals how he thought he 'might have carked it' when in intensive care with Covid

The FPÖ, led by Herbet Kickl, have been ahead of the ruling conservative Österreichische Volkspartei (ÖVP) in the opinion polls since 2022

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party on course for historic victory in Sunday's general election, polls suggest

Latest News

See more Latest News

Phillip Schofield gets emotional in the new trailer for his new show Cast Away

Phillip Schofield says ‘coming out caused me more anguish than joy’ ahead of shock TV return
Freddie died while on his way back from a holiday in Spain

Tributes pour in as schoolboy, 9, dies ‘completely out of the blue’ on way back from holiday
The 12th and latest accuser claims she was repeatedly raped and drugged at the music mogul's homes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces further sexual assault allegations after 12th accuser files new lawsuit
Helene struck the coast of Florida on Thursday night as a highly destructive Category 4 storm with winds of 140mph

At least 43 dead as Hurricane Helene pummels south-east US leaving millions without power

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Saturday

Israel mobilising further reserve troops as tensions with Lebanon escalate

Israel has announced the killing of Hezbollah's leader

Hezbollah confirms death of leader as Israel pummels Beirut headquarters in wave of airstrikes
The Met Office has warned that strong winds may cause disruption across southwest England and Wales

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind as rainfall set to continue following week of floods
Tuition fees could be set to rise

Tuition fees 'set to rise with inflation' as maintenance grants to return

A

Calls for tougher regulation of aesthetics industry following BBL death as beauty boss warns 'incidents will continue'
Smoke rises from Israeli air strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israel strikes Hezbollah’s HQ in huge blast targeting militant group’s leader

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy
Prince Harry in New York

Prince Harry brands tourism a 'double-edged sword' and claims it can harm communities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit