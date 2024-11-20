Two Met police officers under criminal investigation after pregnant woman and her unborn baby died in crash

People lay flowers at the scene where a heavily pregnant woman and her baby have died following a collision with an unmarked police car. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Two Metropolitan Police officers are under criminal investigation after a pregnant woman and her baby were killed after her car was struck by a police vehicle in south-east London.

The Metropolitan Police said two unmarked vehicles had been travelling in Eltham, responding to an unrelated incident, when the crash happened.

Both vehicles had emergency equipment activated, the force said.

The heavily pregnant 38-year-old woman, and her baby, died at the scene following the crash on the A20 near the junction with Kidbrooke Park Road on October 17.

Two police officers, who were driving both vehicles, have been placed under criminal investigation for potential driving offences, including causing death by dangerous driving, the Met said.

Both officers are also being investigated for potential gross misconduct.

A third officer, a passenger in the vehicle involved in the collision, is being investigated for potential gross misconduct.

Last month eyewitnesses told of the 'horror' in the aftermath of the crash.

Eyewitness Abu Bakar, 34, said: "Four police cars had their lights on racing down the road. The speed they were doing - I've never seen anything like it. One of the cars hit her and she flipped three times. Her car was very badly smashed up."

He claimed a man came running out of the sports centre shouting "that's my wife" and "she's pregnant".

He said: "The man rushed over and was shouting her name. He was telling police 'that's my wife', 'that's my wife' and ran over to her.

"I hoped she was going to be okay but then heard today that she'd died."

The scene near the A20 and Kidbrooke Park Road in Eltham, south-east London where a heavily pregnant woman and her baby have died. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, in charge of policing in Greenwich, said: "My heart goes out to the woman's family and friends who have lost their loved ones in these tragic circumstances.

"An investigation into the circumstances of this collision is under way by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and we will assist with their inquiries in any way we can.

"A road closure will remain at the scene today and I am grateful for the patience of the local motorists, who will need to use alternative routes."

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “The deaths of the woman and her baby are tragic, and our thoughts remain with her family and friends, and all of those affected.

“We have met with the woman’s family to explain our role and we will provide them with regular updates as our investigation progresses. The woman’s family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

“This was a devastating incident on a busy road and our investigators are working hard to establish all of the circumstances leading up to the collision and the actions of the officers involved.

“At the end of our investigation we will decide whether to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider possible criminal charges and also decide whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings.”