Breaking News

Two migrants die trying to cross English Channel in 'tragic incident'

Two migrants have died as they tried to cross the English Channel and reach the UK in a small boat. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Two migrants have died as they tried to cross the English Channel and reach the UK in a small boat.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A Government spokesperson confirmed that two people had died in the "tragic incident".

Others who were rescued from the boat have been returned to France on French vessels, the PA news agency understands. French authorities are understood to be leading an investigation into the deaths.

A UK Government spokesperson said: "We can confirm there has been a tragic incident in the Channel involving a small boat in French waters which has resulted in the loss of two lives.

"This latest tragedy underlines the terrible dangers of small boat crossings and we continue to do everything we can to prevent callous criminals exploiting vulnerable people.

"Our thoughts are with those affected."

More than 17,000 people have crossed the Channel this year so far, according to provisional Home Office figures.

Last month a person was found dead close to Calais, after a small boat tried to cross the Channel from France to the UK, French authorities have said.

Two people were reported to have died in separate crossings in July.

One was in a boat with an additional 85 people who "refused to be helped" when patrol boat PSP Cormoran saw the vessel before the disaster happened, French authorities said at the time.

The other migrant died when the boat they were on deflated in the Channel.

It was carrying an additional 71 people.

According to The Migration Observatory, 12,646 small boat arrivals were detected in the first half of 2024 - up 16% on the first half of 2023.