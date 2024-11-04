Two more cases of new mpox strain detected in UK

Two more cases of a new strain of mpox have been detected in the UK, officials say
By Will Conroy

Two more cases of a new strain of mpox have been detected in the UK, officials have confirmed.

Last week, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said a single case of the mpox virus variant Clade 1b had been confirmed in London.

The agency has now announced a further two cases have been detected with both patients now under specialist care at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London.

The UKHSA said: "The risk to the UK population remains low.

"There has been extensive planning under way to ensure healthcare professionals are equipped and prepared to respond to any further confirmed cases.

Read more: First case of potentially deadly mpox virus strain detected in the UK

Read more: Mpox declared a public health emergency - as disease is likened to the 'early days of HIV'

The UKHSA's chief medical adviser Professor Susan Hopkins said: "Mpox is very infectious in households with close contact and so it is not unexpected to see further cases within the same household.

"The overall risk to the UK population remains low. We are working with partners to make sure all contacts of the cases are identified and contacted to reduce the risk of further spread."

The agency said contacts of all three cases are being followed up on and would be offered testing and vaccination as needed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global health emergency
The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared a global health emergency over the rapid spread of the new strain in Africa.

Thousands of cases of the disease – formerly known as monkeypox – and hundreds of deaths have already been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) this year.

There is concern at the new variant’s fatality rate and the pace in which it is spreading to other neighbouring countries.

A single case of the new mpox clade, called Clade 1b, was detected in the UK on 30 October.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said last week that the Government is working with UKHSA and the NHS "to protect the public and prevent transmission".

"This includes securing vaccines and equipping healthcare professionals with the guidance and tools they need to respond to cases safely," he added.

"We are also working with our international partners to support affected countries to prevent further outbreaks."

