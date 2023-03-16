Two more men charged over drive-by shooting outside funeral in central London

The funeral at the church was for Fresia Calderon (left) and her daughter Sara Sanchez (centre-left). Picture: Facebook / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Two more men have been charged following a drive-by shooting outside a funeral in central London.

Four women aged 48, 54, 41, 21 and two girls, aged 11 were injured in the attack outside St Aloysius Church in Phoenix Road, Euston, in January. The 48-year-old woman remains in hospital.

On Thursday, Tyrell La Croix, 22, from Camden, and Jordan Walters, 23, from Brent, were charged with six counts of wounding with intent.

Both men are set to appear before Willesden Magistrates' Court.

It comes after Alrico Nelson Martin, 19, from Kilburn, was charged on Wednesday with possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and six counts of conspiracy to wound with intent.

He was remanded into custody and is set to appear at Harrow Crown Court on April 12.

Forensic services at the scene of the shooting in January. Picture: Alamy

Mourners gathered for the funeral of Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother, Fresia Calderon, who died the same month.

Four women aged 48, 54, 41, 21 and two girls, aged 11 and seven, were taken to hospital . Picture: Alamy

Ms Sanchez had suffered from leukaemia for three years before her death in November, while her mother died from a rare blood clot on arrival at Heathrow from Colombia weeks later.

A man, 22, arrested in Barnet, north London, on January 15 has been released on bail pending further inquiries.