Two more men charged over drive-by shooting outside funeral in central London

16 March 2023, 16:35 | Updated: 16 March 2023, 16:46

The funeral at the church was for Fresia Calderon (left) and her daughter Sara Sanchez (centre-left)
The funeral at the church was for Fresia Calderon (left) and her daughter Sara Sanchez (centre-left). Picture: Facebook / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Two more men have been charged following a drive-by shooting outside a funeral in central London.

Four women aged 48, 54, 41, 21 and two girls, aged 11 were injured in the attack outside St Aloysius Church in Phoenix Road, Euston, in January. The 48-year-old woman remains in hospital.

On Thursday, Tyrell La Croix, 22, from Camden, and Jordan Walters, 23, from Brent, were charged with six counts of wounding with intent.

Both men are set to appear before Willesden Magistrates' Court.

It comes after Alrico Nelson Martin, 19, from Kilburn, was charged on Wednesday with possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and six counts of conspiracy to wound with intent.

Read more: Tense footage shows Russian fighter jet colliding with American Reaper drone over Black Sea

Read more: Strike action paused as NHS unions and government reach deal on pay

He was remanded into custody and is set to appear at Harrow Crown Court on April 12.

Forensic services at the scene of the shooting in January.
Forensic services at the scene of the shooting in January. Picture: Alamy

Mourners gathered for the funeral of Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother, Fresia Calderon, who died the same month.

Four women aged 48, 54, 41, 21 and two girls, aged 11 and seven, were taken to hospital .
Four women aged 48, 54, 41, 21 and two girls, aged 11 and seven, were taken to hospital . Picture: Alamy

Ms Sanchez had suffered from leukaemia for three years before her death in November, while her mother died from a rare blood clot on arrival at Heathrow from Colombia weeks later.

A man, 22, arrested in Barnet, north London, on January 15 has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

China US

China’s Foreign Minister in rare call with Ukraine counterpart

The offer consists of a one-off payment for the current financial year and a 5 per cent deal for next year

Strike action paused as NHS unions and government reach deal on pay

Poland Czech Republic

Poland plans to grant Ukraine’s request for fighter jets

A woman who was harassed at a staff Christmas party has been awarded nearly £19,000 in damages.

Woman awarded £19k in damages after harassment at staff Christmas party

Russia Ukraine War

UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

Greece General Strike

Clashes hit Athens as general strike staged in protest over rail disaster

Paul Mitchell was jailed in 2019 after running onto the pitch and punching Jack Grealish

Football fan jailed for running on pitch and punching Jack Grealish found dead aged 32

French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron shuns parliament to force through French retirement Bill

Polish President Andrzej Duda previously send sending jets to Ukraine would be a "very serious" decision that will be "not easy" to take

Poland to become first NATO member to send jets to Ukraine after Zelenskyy's urgent pleas

Yevgeny Roizman

Russian court detains dissident ex-mayor for 14 days pending trial

The photo for Madeleine appeared different on Google search

'I finally have a family who cares' says woman, 21, claiming to be Madeleine McCann as Google swaps child's photo for her
Senegal Opposition Leader’s Trial

Opposition leader’s court appearance sparks unrest in Senegalese capital

Malawi Climate Cyclone Freddy

Flood risk lingers for southern Africa after Cyclone Freddy kills more than 250

Leila Borrington (L) has been handed a 15-year prison sentence.

Woman who filmed disabled stepson, 3, as he lay dying after 'sustained assault' jailed for 15 years

Lauren Goddard

'Aggressive' woman drove at runners in fury on busy road saying 'those people shouldn’t be jogging'

Russia Opposition

Russian authorities detain dissident ex-mayor Yevgeny Roizman

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Rostov Fire

‘One killed’ as Russian security service building catches fire in Rostov

Jeremy Hunt speaking alongside a picture of a gas stove

How are the government helping with energy bills and when does it end?

Russia Ukraine War

Pentagon shows footage of ‘Russian aircraft dumping fuel on US drone’

Boxing star Amir Khan said the ordeal was scarier than any of his fights

Terrifying moment Amir Khan robbed of £70,000 diamond watch at gunpoint

Greece General Strike

Greek unions launch general strike over rail disaster

Mr Smith was said to have been attacked for his watch

Man dies after 'being attacked with hammer for his luxury watch' as cops launch murder probe
Tesco supermarket alongside the new app

Tesco Clubcard warning: What are the changes and how will it affect my points?

Pakistan Politics

Pakistani court extends pause in bid to arrest ex-premier Imran Khan

The incident took place over the Black Sea

Tense footage shows Russian fighter jet colliding with American Reaper drone over Black Sea
The UK is set to ban TikTok from government phones

UK bans TikTok from Government devices over security fears and worries about app's ties with Beijing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget
Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers
Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees
There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget
JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told
'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis
Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’
'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit