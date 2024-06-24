Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after body pulled from lake at holiday park

24 June 2024, 07:13 | Updated: 24 June 2024, 07:16

Two murder arrests after body of man pulled from lake at holiday park
Two murder arrests after body of man pulled from lake at holiday park. Picture: Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man at a holiday park in Dorset.

Police received a report at 12.27am on Sunday over concern for the welfare of a man believed to be in Heron Lake at Warmwell Holiday Park in Crossways.

Emergency services attended and, with the assistance of the fire service, a man was located in the water.

The man in his 70s from Birmingham was prounced dead at the scene.

Following enquiries, a man and woman, both aged in their 50s and from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The body was found at Warwell Holiday Park in Crossways, Dorset
The body was found at Warwell Holiday Park in Crossways, Dorset. Picture: Google Maps

The woman was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

The man who died and the individuals who have been arrested are known to each other.

Detective Inspector Shaun Inkpen, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died, and we have launched a full investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area of the holiday park and a cordon has been put in place as we conduct our investigation.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area during the evening of Saturday 22 June into the early hours of Sunday 23 June 2024.

“There will be an increased policing presence in the vicinity as we carry out our enquiries and officers can be approached by any members of the public with information or concerns.”

