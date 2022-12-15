Two of the boys who died after falling though ice in Solihull lake tragedy were brothers, as dad tried to save them

15 December 2022, 13:55

Two of the young boys who died after falling through an icy lake in Solihull were brothers, it has been revealed, as a fundraiser for the victims reaches £17,000.
Two of the young boys who died after falling through an icy lake in Solihull were brothers, it has been revealed, as a fundraiser for the victims reaches £17,000.

By Chris Samuel

Two of the young boys who died after falling through an icy lake in Solihull were brothers, it has been revealed, as a fundraiser for the victims passes £17,000.

Yesterday a six-year-old boy became the fourth child victim of the tragedy, having been in a critical condition since Sunday afternoon.

His older brother, who was eight, died in the early hours of Monday after the incident at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull.

Two other boys, aged 10 and 11 also lost their lives.

One of the boy's fathers, a student police officer, and a dog walker had entered the water in an attempt to save the children.

An official fundraiser has now been set up for the families of the four boys, which has raised over £17,000.

It is backed by the families involved, and a number of relatives have shared it online.

It reads: "Our hearts are broken for the four Little Princes.

Flowers left near the scene of the tragedy on December 12
Flowers left near the scene of the tragedy on December 12

"On Sunday, 11th December 2022, a group of children played in a local park near an open lake.

"Being children and adventurous, they forgot the dangers taught by their parents and risked going onto the icy lake.

"Four boys fell through the ice and into the lake. The frantic father of one of the lads and a dog walker entered the lake to try and help the boys.

"The emergency and rescue services arrived promptly and began the rescue.

"Sadly, Jack (aged 10) and a young boy (aged 11) lost their lives on Sunday, 11th December 2022.

"Another young boy (aged 8) passed away in the early hours of the morning on Monday, 12th December 2022.

"The younger brother of the 8-year-old, aged 6, remained in critical condition until Wednesday, 14th December 2022, when sadly, he gave up his fight and gained his wings."

Jack was hailed as a hero after falling in himself while trying to save the other boys.

Police searching for further victims on the day of the incident.
Police searching for further victims the day after the incident.

The fundraiser adds: "No parent expects to lose their children so young, and sadly, no amount of money would ever place them back in our arms, but with our help, we can hopefully ease the worry of the financial costs they will need to meet."

There was a candlelit vigil for the boys on Monday night, with a second taking place this Saturday at 4pm.

Emergency services were first called to the scene at 2.36pm on Sunday, where it was reported that four children had been playing on the ice and fallen through into the lake.

Jack was hailed as a hero after falling in himself while trying to save the other boys.
Jack was hailed as a hero after falling in himself while trying to save the other boys.

Police officers and members of the public initially got into the water tried to get the children out, before the youngsters were reached by specialist firefighters trained for water rescue who got the group to safety.

Those pulled out of the lake were given immediate life support and rushed to two hospitals; Birmingham Children's and Heartlands.

Flowers and tributes left near to Babbs Mill Park, Tuesday December 13, 2022
Flowers and tributes left near to Babbs Mill Park, Tuesday December 13, 2022.

All of them arrived in critical condition.

West Midlands Police confirmed the death of the youngest victim last night.

The force said in a statement: "It is with heartfelt sadness we have to report this afternoon, the six-year-old in hospital has lost his fight for life.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy. We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them.

"Specialist officers remain in contact with the family and we will issue further information as soon as we can."

The police have completed their searches and on Wednesday the cordon at the site was lifted.

You can find the fundraiser for the families here.

