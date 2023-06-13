Two officers served gross misconduct notices after being captured following two boys before they died in a e-bike crash

13 June 2023, 19:21

Harvey Evans, 15, and 16-year-old Kyrees Sullivan
Harvey Evans, 15, and 16-year-old Kyrees Sullivan. Picture: Handout

By Emma Soteriou

Two officers who were caught on CCTV following two boys on e-bike before they died in a crash have been served with gross misconduct notices.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died on the evening of Monday May 22 when they crashed on a Sur-Ron bike minutes after CCTV had captured them being followed by a police van. The incident later sparked a riot.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the two officers - the driver and passenger - in the vehicle were under investigation for gross misconduct following the incident in Ely, Cardiff.

The watchdog said the serving of the notices did not mean that disciplinary proceedings would follow.

Initially police for South Wales and the Crime Commission Alun Michael insisted that the two boys were not being followed in the marked van before the crash.

It was later confirmed by the force those in the van were following the teenagers in the lead up to their deaths.

Tributes were left for the two teenagers after their death.
Tributes were left for the two teenagers after their death. Picture: Getty

IOPC director David Ford: "I wish to again extend my sympathies to the family and friends of Kyrees and Harvey, and to everyone who has felt the impactful loss of two young lives in Ely.

"The response from the community in helping our investigators has been very positive and I am extremely grateful for this assistance.

"In case there are still people with relevant information we have yet to speak to, we have placed witness appeal boards in the vicinity of the incident.

"We would urge anyone who believes they have useful information to come forward to us. We have also met with local community leaders and elected officials to explain our role and the remit of our investigation.

"As our investigation continues to progress, I would like to reassure everyone that we are focused on establishing precisely what happened in the run-up to the tragic incident.

"Our work will remain impartial and completely independent of the police."

The watchdog said investigators were reviewing hundreds of video clips and have also reviewed initial accounts and body-worn video from police officers and staff.

Riots broke out in Ely once word of the boys' deaths travelled.
Riots broke out in Ely once word of the boys' deaths travelled. Picture: Getty

As part of the criminal investigation into the aftermath of the teenagers' deaths, 20 people have been arrested in connection with the riot.

Hours of violence and disorder were sparked when the news and the suggestion police had been pursuing the pair prior to the incident spread throughout the community and on social media.

South Wales Police said 17 males and three females, aged between 14 and 36, had been arrested on suspicion of riot.

All have since been released on police bail while the investigation continues, the force said.

