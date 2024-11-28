Two officers served with misconduct notices after girl, 17, fled police car and died on M5

By Asher McShane

Two police officers have been served with misconduct notices following the death of a 17-year-old girl who fled a police car and was killed by a vehicle on the M5 in Somerset, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Tamzin Hall was being taken to custody on the night of November 11 when officers pulled over for "safety reasons", the IOPC said, adding she had been handcuffed with her hands in front of her and had an officer sat beside her.

She fled the stationary marked police car on the northbound carriageway and died after being hit by a car on the southbound carriageway.

Regional director David Ford: "My thoughts and sympathies remain with Tamzin's family and friends, and everyone affected by the tragic events of that evening.

"We have met with Tamzin's family to offer our condolences and to outline how our investigation will progress. We will provide them with regular updates as our inquiries continue.

"Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place, from the time of Tamzin's arrest, to how events unfolded a short time later on the M5."

Tazmin's mother has paid tribute to her ‘beautiful daughter’.

She fled a stationary police vehicle on the northbound side of motorway, near junction 25 (Taunton) at about 11pm on Monday 11 November.

She subsequently died in a collision with a vehicle travelling southbound moments later.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is carrying out an investigation into the circumstances of what happened, following a mandatory referral by Avon and Somerset Police.

Amy Hall, Tamzin’s mother, described her eldest daughter as her ‘best friend’ and said her family were ‘devastated’.

Amy said: “Tamzin was the most kindest, caring, loving, loyal girl ever. She was the most honest person I’ve ever known; she was very special to me.

“She had a great sense of humour, and we had many laughs together.

“She was my shadow from the moment she opened her eyes in the morning until she went to sleep at night. She was such an intelligent young girl and had such interesting perceptions on things in life.”

Amy added: “Tamzin was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, so she was unique and saw the world in such a different way.

“Tamzin was my absolute everything and I can’t believe she isn’t here anymore. She was my world.

“She put her all into absolutely everything. She loved helping out as a young child, if you set her a task, she would put her all into it and want it just right.

“She was always so thoughtful and would put others before herself. She loved the simple things in life, talking and her family. Plus, she absolutely loved chocolate – she was chocolate mad!”

Amy continued: “Tamzin was such a wonderful daughter. She was a beautiful person.

“My life will never be the same but I’m using my strength for my other children, Tamzin’s siblings.

“She was only 17 but she has taught me a lot and I can use that memory and hold on to that.

“I will never ever get over it, she was taken far too young.”