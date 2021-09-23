Breaking News

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of organising eco protests that caused mayhem on M25

Police have arrested a number of Insulate Britain protesters (stock image). Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Two further people have been arrested in relation to the M25 protests that have caused mayhem on the motorway over the past week.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at his home address in Streatham on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance on Wednesday, September 22.

The following day police arrested a 51-year-old woman at her home in Warrington, also on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

This follows three arrests made last week for the same offence. A 55-year-old man, 45-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were arrested for conspiracy to cause public nuisance last Monday.

In total, Met officers have made 28 arrests for those obstructing the public highway.

The group of eco protesters have brought misery to hundreds of thousands of motorists over the last week, blockading Britain's busiest motorway and delaying workers for hours.

The group said they plan to continue disrupting motorways, just hours after being told they could face jail if they continue.

A court granted an injunction on Wednesday stopping the 'Insulate Britain' eco mob from protesting on the M25.

But hours later, in front of the Home Office, the defiant group said: "The injunction changes nothing."

Home Office minister Kit Malthouse gave more details of the interim injunction, telling MPs: "This injunction prohibits people from blocking, endangering, slowing down, obstructing or otherwise preventing the free flow of traffic on the M25.

"If they breach the injunction or encourage or help others to do so, people will be held in contempt of court and may be imprisoned or fined. The fine is unlimited.

"This should act as a major deterrent and recognises this law-breaking is serious with consequences that match the offending."

The Metropolitan Police said: "Those arrested have been released under investigation whilst the crime team fully investigate all lines of enquiry and pursue all possible offences committed given the amount of material they have seized."

The campaigners dangerously escalated their protest on Tuesday, when they defied police and ran out into traffic on the M25, causing long tailbacks and drawing condemnation from ministers and motorists.

Mr Shapps tweeted: "Invading a motorway is reckless & puts lives at risk.

"I asked National Highways to seek an injunction against M25 protestors which a judge granted last night. Effective later today, activists will face contempt of court with possible imprisonment if they flout."

One devastated caller told LBC his mother has been left partially paralysed from a stroke, after being delayed six hours in traffic by climate protesters on the M25.

"I was caught for about six hours in traffic. I was doing a mission of mercy to help my mother," caller Chris told Andrew Pierce.

"I was there with my mother for six hours watching her slip away, and I could do nothing."

He went on to share the horrendous news he was presented with after finally reaching the hospital.

"When we got her to the hospital, the doctors said if we were to have gotten to them within 90 minutes, her symptoms, her recovery would have been minimal."