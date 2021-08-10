Two people, 24 and 32, charged over death of two-year-old girl

10 August 2021, 06:04 | Updated: 10 August 2021, 06:10

Two people have been charged over the death of the two-year-old girl
Two people have been charged over the death of the two-year-old girl. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Two people have been charged over the death of a two-year-old girl in Northern Ireland.

The toddler, named locally as Ali Jayden Maguire, died in hospital on Friday after suffering head injuries at a house in County Tyrone.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice, while a 24-year-old woman has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers announced the charges in a statement and confirmed the duo will appear at Omagh Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder over Wood Green 'knife attack'

Read more: Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after boy, 16, dies in stabbing

The man was arrested hours after the girl, known as AJ, was moved from the house in Park Avenue, Dungannon, to the hospital on Friday night.

Police arrested the woman on Sunday.

On Monday, former DUP leader and MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Arlene Foster spoke about the incident, writing on Twitter: "Another tragic death in the constituency, this time a little girl.

"Thinking of all those dealing with this awful event, and trying to make sense of it all."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Rohingya refugee gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh (Shafiqur Rahman/AP)

Bangladesh offers jab to Rohingya refugees amid surge in infections in camps
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam (Vincent Yu/AP)

Hong Kong leader advocates retaliatory sanctions against West
Students across the country will be receiving their A-level results on Tuesday

A-level results 2021: When will you get grades? And how to appeal or go through clearing
Tower Bridge became stuck open on Monday afternoon

London's Tower Bridge reopens after technical failure fixed

University students have been deprived of face-to-face learning during the pandemic

A-level results day: Row over £9,250 tuition fees for 'blended learning' courses
Medics battling coronavirus have faced a torrent of abuse from patients

Medics battling coronavirus on front line ‘have faced torrent of abuse’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report

'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report
'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'

'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'
Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures

Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures
The health service expert said it was a 'challenging' time for the NHS

NHS workers facing 'exhaustion' due to 'vicious circle' of staff shortages
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

Were you in the room when the PM threatened to demote Rishi Sunak?
Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'

Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London