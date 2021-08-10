Two people, 24 and 32, charged over death of two-year-old girl

Two people have been charged over the death of the two-year-old girl. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

Two people have been charged over the death of a two-year-old girl in Northern Ireland.

The toddler, named locally as Ali Jayden Maguire, died in hospital on Friday after suffering head injuries at a house in County Tyrone.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice, while a 24-year-old woman has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers announced the charges in a statement and confirmed the duo will appear at Omagh Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder over Wood Green 'knife attack'

Read more: Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after boy, 16, dies in stabbing

Another tragic death in the constituency- this time a little girl. Thinking of all those dealing with this awful event, and trying to make sense of it all. https://t.co/hJJX7w9wC0 — Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@ArleneFosterUK) August 7, 2021

The man was arrested hours after the girl, known as AJ, was moved from the house in Park Avenue, Dungannon, to the hospital on Friday night.

Police arrested the woman on Sunday.

On Monday, former DUP leader and MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Arlene Foster spoke about the incident, writing on Twitter: "Another tragic death in the constituency, this time a little girl.

"Thinking of all those dealing with this awful event, and trying to make sense of it all."