Two cases of rare monkeypox confirmed in London

14 May 2022, 10:42 | Updated: 14 May 2022, 12:11

Monkey Pox Lesions
Monkey Pox Lesions. Picture: Getty

By Megan Hinton

Two people have been diagnosed with monkeypox in London, health officials have confirmed.

The pair live together in the same household and are not linked to the previous confirmed case in England which was announced on May 7, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Of the latest two cases, one person is receiving care at the expert infectious disease unit at St Mary's Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust in London.

The other person is isolating and does not currently require hospital treatment, the UKHSA said.

Health officials said they are investigating where and how the latest cases of monkeypox acquired their infection.

People who might have been in close contact with either case are being contacted and given information and health advice, the UKHSA said.

Read more: Boy, 12, who doctors think is brain-dead should be tested to establish state, judge rules

Dr Colin Brown, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UKHSA, said: "We have confirmed two new monkeypox cases in England that are not linked to the case announced on May 7.

"While investigations remain ongoing to determine the source of infection, it is important to emphasise it does not spread easily between people and requires close personal contact with an infected symptomatic person. The overall risk to the general public remains very low.

"We are contacting any potential friends, family or contacts in the community. We are also working with the NHS to reach any healthcare contacts who have had close contact with the cases prior to confirmation of their infection, to assess them as necessary and provide advice."

Professor Julian Redhead, medical director at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, said: "We are caring for a patient in our specialist high consequence infectious diseases unit at St Mary's Hospital.

"All of the necessary infectious control procedures have been followed and we are working closely with UKHSA and NHS England."

The first UK case of monkeypox was recorded in September 2018. The individual was also believed to have contracted the infection in Nigeria.

It is usually a mild illness and most people recover within a few weeks. However, severe illness can occur in some individuals.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

A rash can also develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, the UKHSA said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Education Secretary has said Britain should be "very proud" of its private schools

Education Sec: Oxbridge should not 'tilt the system' to accept more state school pupils

Boris Johnson said that he was ready for a fight with "leftie lawyers" seeking to challenge plans

First 50 migrants will be sent to Rwanda in two weeks, Boris Johnson vows

Boris Becker at Southwark Crown Court with his partner Lilian. Right, aged 17 lifting the Wimbledon trophy in 1985

Boris Becker 'confident' he will be out of jail and deported to Germany by Christmas

The 'buy one get one free' ban has been pushed back.

Boris scraps ban on BOGOF supermarket junk food deals amid cost of living crisis

Rishi Sunak blamed old computer systems for not raising benefits

'Computer says no': Sunak blames IT systems for not raising benefits

Prince William visited Deborah James

Prince William personally delivers damehood to Deborah James as her fundraiser hits £5m

The Cornish pub is called The Star Inn at Vogue

Vogue threatens to sue 200-year-old Cornish pub in tiny hamlet with same name

Archie Battersbee, 12, 12, who's mother Hollie Dance, 46, is at the centre of a High Court life-treatment dispute has urged a judge to give the youngster "more time".

Boy, 12, who doctors think is brain-dead should be tested to establish state, judge rules

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has spoken with Boris Johnson at Downing Street.

Boris 'still hasn't apologised' after Nazanin told PM she 'lived in shadow of his words'

The UK could see a new record set for the hottest day of the year.

Brits to bask in 24C scorcher this weekend as first taste of summer arrives

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson with party colleagues, speaking at the podium in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont before entering the Assembly Chamber to sign the Roll of Membership.

DUP 'sends message to EU' as it blocks formation of NI Assembly over Brexit deal

Serial killer Levi Bellfield is currently serving life in prison

Levi Bellfield’s fiancée says he's 'not a monster' and has 'changed' after 17 years in jail
Men arrested over suspected female genital mutilation involvement at unregistered school

Men arrested over suspected female genital mutilation involvement at unregistered school

Two arrested after 'unexplained' death of baby girl at nursery

Two arrested after 'unexplained' death of baby girl in Stockport nursery

Vicki Bevan has been jailed for life, with a minimum of 10 years.

Woman paedophile jailed for life for 'disturbing' sex abuse and rape of girl

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan is urging his civil servants to work from home two or three days a week.

WFH at City Hall as 90 civil servants told to apply for one of nine desks, LBC reveals

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emirates Leader Obit

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed as UAE president
Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says Russian troops are withdrawing from Kharkiv

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian man dies of head wound from Jerusalem violence last month
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting on anti-virus strategies in Pyongyang on Saturday

North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles Covid-19

Family, friends and colleagues of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh carry her coffin to a hospital in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, on Thursday, May 12,

UN condemns killing of Palestinian-American journalist

Fred Ward

Actor Fred Ward, of Tremors and The Right Stuff fame, dies aged 79
Nurse’s Error Tennessee

Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death

Sri Lanka

Protesters demand arrest of former Sri Lankan PM over attack

Enrique Mora, the European Union co-ordinator of talks to revive Iran’s nuclear accord with world powers, left, shakes hands with Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, in Tehran

Top EU diplomat hopeful for deal at Iran nuclear talks

Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer, and his wife Sadhana Prasad wait at a lawyer’s chamber in Haridwar, India

Indian couple sue son and his wife for grandchild within a year – or £500,000

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

This frustrated business owner who voted for Brexit because she was "fed up with the bureaucracy" of the EU now has "more of it" as her business struggles to cope with additional costs and delays.

Caller who voted Brexit for 'less bureaucracy' has goods held 'hostage' and stock delayed
'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK
Brexit isn't being 'held against' UK in Eurovision, says world's first lecturer on the contest

Brexit isn't being 'held against' UK in Eurovision, says world's first lecturer on contest
James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment
James O'Brien argues the government has "massively conned" the public into thinking that it doesn't matter that "the only Covid law-making address in the country has become the biggest Covid law-breaking address... arguably in the world".

James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked
Daniel Barnett reacts to 'bizarre' tribunal ruling that calling man bald is sex harassment

Daniel Barnett reacts to 'bizarre' tribunal ruling that calling man bald is sex harassment
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Levelling up is the government's 'moral purpose'
'Terrified': Stella Creasy tells LBC of gang rape threats at university

'My gang rape fear': Stella Creasy tells of sex harassment hell at Cambridge
Food bank worker accuses idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

Food bank worker accuses 'idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police