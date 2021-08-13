Breaking News

Two people die after plane crashes in Somerset

Two died in the plane crash. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Two people have died after a light aircraft crashed near Taunton.

Avon and Somerset Police said they received a call that an aircraft crashed on farmland at 10.27am on Thursday.

It came down near the village of Buckland St Mary.

Both people on board - a male and female - died. South Western Ambulance Service sent a number of medics, including a hazardous area response team and land ambulance crews.

The two victims' next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Superintendent Paul Wigginton said: "This is a tragic incident in which two people have sadly lost their lives.

"It's too early to give any further details about the victims but we are making sure the next of kin have all the support they need at this distressing time.

"The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) was informed yesterday and deployed a team of investigators.

"We've been working very closely with our colleagues from the other emergency services at the scene to make the area safe and ensure the investigation can proceed.

"A cordon remains in place and we'd respectfully ask people not to attend the scene while enquiries continue."