Breaking News

Two people die after plane crashes in Somerset

13 August 2021, 14:07 | Updated: 13 August 2021, 14:21

Two died in the plane crash.
Two died in the plane crash. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Two people have died after a light aircraft crashed near Taunton.

Avon and Somerset Police said they received a call that an aircraft crashed on farmland at 10.27am on Thursday.

It came down near the village of Buckland St Mary.

Both people on board - a male and female - died. South Western Ambulance Service sent a number of medics, including a hazardous area response team and land ambulance crews.

The two victims' next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Superintendent Paul Wigginton said: "This is a tragic incident in which two people have sadly lost their lives.

"It's too early to give any further details about the victims but we are making sure the next of kin have all the support they need at this distressing time.

"The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) was informed yesterday and deployed a team of investigators.

"We've been working very closely with our colleagues from the other emergency services at the scene to make the area safe and ensure the investigation can proceed.

"A cordon remains in place and we'd respectfully ask people not to attend the scene while enquiries continue."

Latest News

See more Latest News

In May 2020, one in five patients in hospital with coronavirus had caught it in a hospital setting

Over 10% of coronavirus patients caught Covid-19 in hospitals during first wave
Chambers posed as an NHS employee to trick the woman in her 90s.

Man jailed for conning 92-year-old woman into getting fake Covid jab
Officers found the man and child at an address in Kidderminster

Serving police officer and three-year-old child found dead in Kidderminster
Jake Davison had obtained a firearm licence

Jake Davison: How could Plymouth gunman get a firearm licence?
Algeria Forest Fires

Algeria orders probe into mob killing linked to wildfires

Flooding in Kastamonu

Death toll rises as severe flooding hits northern Turkey

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Plymouth Shooting: Local resident 'heard gunshots going off' outside his home

Plymouth Shooting: Local resident 'heard gunshots going off' outside his home
One former Royal Marine told LBC about his experiences on Op Herrick

'I wake up and feel my pistol strapped to my leg' ex-Marine on his Afghanistan service
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Afghan translators 'risked their lives to help us stay alive' they 'earned place in UK'
'We'll burn your house': Ex-Army interpreter reveals father's Taliban door-knock

Ex-British Army interpreter talks about moment Taliban came looking for his father
Shelagh Fogarty challenged the climate change activist

'That's not true, is it?': Shelagh Fogarty challenges Extinction Rebellion police liaison
Dame Cressida Dick was accused of inaction over knife crime

Mother of stabbing victim accuses Cressida Dick of knife crime inaction

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London