Two people found dead at property in Poole as investigation launched

31 December 2024, 20:40

The incident in Anthony’s Avenue at Lilliput was reported to police at 11.35am
The incident in Anthony’s Avenue at Lilliput was reported to police at 11.35am. Picture: Google

By Charlie Duffield

A man and woman in their 70s have been found dead at an address in a seaside town on New Year's Eve.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the incident which happened at a property in Anthony's Avenue, Poole, Dorset, and was reported at 11.35am on Tuesday.

Police and the ambulance service went to the scene and the bodies of the pair were found inside the property, Dorset Police said.

The man and the woman were known to each other, their next kin have been informed and the coroner has been notified, the force said.

Detective Inspector Ian Allen said: "This is a very sad incident and we are doing all we can to support the next of kin.

"Officers are carrying out inquiries to establish exactly what happened and a cordon is in place to allow a thorough investigation of the scene to take place.

Read More: New Year's celebrations begin as Australia and New Zealand ring in 2025 with spectacular fireworks displays

Read More: Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message

"At this time, it is not believed anyone else was involved in the incident and inquiries will continue to find out the full circumstances surrounding the deaths.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have any information to help our investigation to please contact Dorset Police.

"We are trying to establish a timeline of what happened, but are currently considering the period over the Christmas holidays until today.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area and we would encourage anyone to contact officers from the local neighbourhood policing team if they have any concerns or information."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240198989.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

