Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft

By Danielle de Wolfe

Shocking footage has emerged showing the aftermath of a crash involving a Japan Airlines jet and a Delta aircraft on the runway at Seattle Airport.

Images show the two aircraft halted on the tarmac, with the wing of the taxi-ing Japan Airlines jet slicing the tail fin of the stationary Delta plane.

The incident took place at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport at around 10.17am on Wednesday morning.

A video uploaded to social media by one passenger at the airport showed the extent of the damage, with audible gasps let out by fellow passengers as they assessed the damage.

"So, we were sitting on the tarmac at SeaTac and another plane ran into us, just casually sliced into our tail. Very scary. #Seattle," read the caption.

So, we were sitting on the tarmac at SeaTac and another plane ran into us, just casually sliced into our tail. Very scary. #Seattle pic.twitter.com/MrhQRi8Yvb — jackie (@jacqpatton) February 5, 2025

Following the incident, a Delta-issued statement read: "While in sequence for deicing, the tail of a Delta 737 aircraft reportedly made contact with a wing tip of another airline's aircraft.

"There are no reports of injuries forcrew or customers on the flight, and we apologize for the experience and delay in travels."

A Delta spokesperson told DailyMail.com: "While in sequence for deicing, the tail of a Delta 737 aircraft reportedly made contact with a wing tip of another airline's aircraft.

It comes just weeks after a crash involving a Black Hawk helicopter and a United Airlines passenger plane killed 67 people as it came into land in Washington.

It comes just a week after a crash involving a Black Hawk helicopter and a United Airlines jet in Washington. Picture: X

The remains of all 67 victims of the mid-air collision have since been recovered from the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, authorities said.

On Wednesday, investigators confirmed that the Black Hawk helicopter was flying too high before fatal mid-air DC plane crash.

Information from an air traffic control radar confirmed that the helicopter had been flying 100ft too high.

The chopper, which was being flown by Captain Rebecca M Lobach, was at 300ft, despite the maximum altitude permitted for helicopters in the area being 200ft.