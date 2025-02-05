Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft

5 February 2025, 20:24

Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft
Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft. Picture: X / @jacqpatton

By Danielle de Wolfe

Shocking footage has emerged showing the aftermath of a crash involving a Japan Airlines jet and a Delta aircraft on the runway at Seattle Airport.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Images show the two aircraft halted on the tarmac, with the wing of the taxi-ing Japan Airlines jet slicing the tail fin of the stationary Delta plane.

The incident took place at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport at around 10.17am on Wednesday morning.

A video uploaded to social media by one passenger at the airport showed the extent of the damage, with audible gasps let out by fellow passengers as they assessed the damage.

"So, we were sitting on the tarmac at SeaTac and another plane ran into us, just casually sliced into our tail. Very scary. #Seattle," read the caption.

Following the incident, a Delta-issued statement read: "While in sequence for deicing, the tail of a Delta 737 aircraft reportedly made contact with a wing tip of another airline's aircraft.

"There are no reports of injuries forcrew or customers on the flight, and we apologize for the experience and delay in travels."

Read more: Families of DC plane crash victims visit site as 55 bodies recovered - and rescue team reveals 'horrors' in river

Read more: 'Our hearts are shattered' - World champion skaters, troops and students among victims of Washington DC plane crash

A Delta spokesperson told DailyMail.com: "While in sequence for deicing, the tail of a Delta 737 aircraft reportedly made contact with a wing tip of another airline's aircraft.

It comes just weeks after a crash involving a Black Hawk helicopter and a United Airlines passenger plane killed 67 people as it came into land in Washington.

It comes just a week after a crash involving a Black Hawk helicopter and a United Airlines jet in Washington.
It comes just a week after a crash involving a Black Hawk helicopter and a United Airlines jet in Washington. Picture: X

The remains of all 67 victims of the mid-air collision have since been recovered from the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, authorities said.

On Wednesday, investigators confirmed that the Black Hawk helicopter was flying too high before fatal mid-air DC plane crash.

Information from an air traffic control radar confirmed that the helicopter had been flying 100ft too high.

The chopper, which was being flown by Captain Rebecca M Lobach, was at 300ft, despite the maximum altitude permitted for helicopters in the area being 200ft.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Ukraine accuses Russian spies of orchestrating bomb attacks on army offices

Australian footballer Sam Kerr arrives outside the Crown Court ahead of her trial for a racial harassment case.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr says police treated her differently due to skin colour in star's harassment trial

Sir Geoff Hurst and PH Moriarty

Tributes pour in as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star P.H Moriarty dies aged 85

Two fires are believed to have been caused by the catastrophic failures of lithium batteries for an e-scooter and e-bike killed two dogs and gutted two homes.

Two dogs die and two homes destroyed in separate e-bike and e-scooter blazes just hours apart

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Donald Trump insists 'everybody loves' proposal for US Gaza 'take over' - as UAE rejects idea of evicting Palestinians

Millie Evans, from Seacomb in the Wirral, was last seen in her home town at 6.40pm yesterday, according to Merseyside Police.

Fears grow for missing mum, 18, and baby daughter as police launch urgent appeal

Nigel Farage has said he finds Donald Trump's plan for the US to own Gaza "very appealing".

Nigel Farage says Donald Trump's plan to 'take over Gaza' sounds 'very appealing'

Andersson, 35, was described as a reclusive loner by relatives.

Pictured: Gunman who killed 11 in Sweden's 'worst mass shooting in history' named

MP Apsana Begum, MP Zarah Sultana and MP John McDonnell,

Four Labour MPs readmitted to party after voting against two-child benefit cap - but three remain suspended

Axel Rudakubana has been jailed for 52 years.

Southport killer’s anti-terror referral closed ‘early’ despite interest in Manchester attack & ‘wanting to stab people’

Cristiano Ronaldo spent part of his birthday in compression boots

"You have no life": Cristiano Ronaldo reveals brutal 40th birthday messages as he relaxes in £4,000 recovery boots

Hamer was convicted last November

Hockey star who appeared in Hollyoaks jailed for raping and abusing girls as young as 11

Bristol Crown court and Law Courts

Man charged with murder of one-month-old baby

Oliver White took his own life "as a direct result" of the allegedly staged robbery.

Jewellery store manager took his own life after taking part in ‘staged’ £1.4m raid, accused tells court

A French gendarme blocks the road leading to the scene where four people died in a shooting at a parking near the Annecy Lake, eastern France

'Major breakthrough' in case of Brits shot dead in Alps as investigators say killer was elite soldier who 'went off the rails'
Tulsi Gabbard and Donald Trump.

British security chiefs concerned about Trump's pick for spy boss

Latest News

See more Latest News

Money seized from Youtuber and self-proclaimed 'misogynist' Andrew Tate to be used to support victims of violence against women and girls

Money seized from self-proclaimed 'misogynist' Andrew Tate to be used to support victims of violence against women
A Brit, 35, is facing a 10-year prison sentence for hacking a 75-year-old man to death with an axe.

Brit, 35, who hacked 75-year-old to death with an axe after alleged rape faces 10-year prison sentence
During a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump announced plans for US ownership of the Gaza Strip, declaring "the Gaza thing has never worked."

'Go to hell': Palestinians' message to Trump over plan to turn Gaza strip into 'Riviera of the Middle East’
Musician Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne to reunite with Black Sabbath for last-ever performance

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

Keir Starmer insists Chagos Islands sale as 'vital to national security' despite claims plan is 'immoral surrender'
Emilia Pérez (2024) directed by Jacques Audiard and starring Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez.

Netflix drops 'Emilia Perez' star Oscar bid over offensive posts

Police stopped Joan outside the 17 & Central shopping centre in Walthamstow

Elderly woman found pushing daughter’s body through shopping centre 14 months after she died
Holly Willoughby

'One day at a time': How Holly Willoughby is coping after murder plot and Schofield scandal
(left to right) Grace O'Malley-Kumar's brother James, with their parents Dr Sanjoy Kumar and Dr Sinead O'Malley, James Coates, the son of Ian Coates, and Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby Webber react to the review into Valdo Calocane's care

Valdo Calcocane 'got away with murder': Families of Nottingham victims react to damning review into killer's care
Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bianca Censori 'wanted to back out of naked Grammys stunt - but Kanye West insisted'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle shared the video on her Instagram.

Meghan shares heartfelt video after singer Billie Eilish sends donation to victim of the LA wildfires
Chris Hoy and Amy Dowden send messages of support on World Cancer Day

King Charles shares emotional video featuring Amy Dowden and Chris Hoy to mark World Cancer Day
Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

Prince Andrew ‘terrified’ to visit US again after fresh calls for FBI probe into relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News