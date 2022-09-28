Breaking News

Two planes clip wings in runway collision at Heathrow Airport while taxiing

Heathrow Airport after two passenger planes clipped wings on the runway. Picture: social media/@noahsabbagh

By Stephen Rigley

Emergency services rushed onto the tarmac at Heathrow Airport after two planes collided with each other while taxiing this evening.

The incident occurred between an Icelandair and Koreanair plane, around 8pm this evening.

No injuries have been reported and no significant impact on arrivals or departures is expected, but passengers are advised to check with their airlines on the status of their flights.

The Daily Star reported that a Korean Air plane "scraped into" an Icelandair jet, but clarified that it wasn't a "full on" collision.

The Korean Air flight Flight #KE908 was due to leave London at 19:35 to Seoul, Korea.

One passenger wrote on Twitter: "Pretty sure we scrapped another plane with our wing tip while taxiing.

"We have been told that we are going back to the gate due to a technical issue."

Another person who was also on board said there was "No apparent danger" and that "nobody" was hurt.

A passenger on the Korean Air flight said: "I was watching out the window thinking we were awful close to the tail for a parked plane.

"And then it looked like we grazed it."The captain hasn't really told us much except we are going back to the gate due to a technical issue."

But the last communication was about 45 mins ago."

A spokesman for Heathrow Airport said: “Emergency services are attending an incident involving two aircraft on the airfield. No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure all passengers and crew are safe and well.”