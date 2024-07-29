Two rushed to hospital as Bath city centre locked down after shoppers 'fell ill' when woman 'approached them with a bag'

A number of people "fell ill" after being approached by a woman in Bath. Picture: WhatsApp

By Henry Moore

Emergency services have been pictured on the scene in protective gear.

Two people were taken to hospital in Bath this afternoon after shoppers were left “feeling unwell” when a woman approached them.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to Stall Street, Bath when several people fell ill after being near the woman’s bag.

No arrests have been made but a cordon is in place as a precaution.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: “Emergency services are responding to an incident in Bath.

“At about 2.30pm a woman approached people with a bag in Stall Street, leading to some individuals then feeling unwell. The ambulance service made us aware at 3.08pm.

"Two people are being taken to hospital by @SWASFT this afternoon having reported experiencing breathing difficulties and itchy eyes.

"Emergency services remain at the scene at the moment, but we hope to be able to reopen the area as soon as possible."

We are responding to an incident with @swasFT and @AvonFireRescue in #Bath this afternoon.



A cordon is in place as a precaution.



Please see details below.



Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/A9oriqS9GV — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) July 29, 2024

Emergency personnel are on the scene wearing protective clothing, the statement added.

“We are working with South Western Ambulance Service and Avon Fire And Rescue Service at the scene and have well-rehearsed plans for responding to such incidents,” the force continued.

One witness recalled seeing a woman treated on the scene.

“They took one woman off into some blue tarpaulin sheets and seemed to have hosed her down,” they said, the MailOnline reports.

“She must have been told to remove her clothes, as she came out wearing a big orange suit covering her body.

“Then she was walked to the ambulance escorted by what I think was a paramedic wearing a full hazmat suit with breathing apparatus.”

Another told the publication he was "stunned" to see the busy street closed off.

He said: "A very large area outside the Roman Baths was all cordoned off. I saw people in hazmat suits, fire, police and ambulances.

"Some people were stuck in a coffee shop within the restricted area and were not allowed to leave.'A large sheet of tarpaulin was covering people involved in the incident."