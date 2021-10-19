Two school pupils filmed attacking PCSO in north London street

By Emma Soteriou

Two school pupils have been arrested after footage showing an attack on an elderly PCSO in north London was posted online.

The incident took place outside of a school in Wembley on Monday.

Footage shared on social media showed two youths grab the elderly man by his collar, yanking him around and holding him against a wall, before pulling him to the ground.

The person behind the camera could be heard saying "he's getting smoked" as the masked duo continued to wrestle him around.

The pair are seen in the clip fleeing the scene as a woman comes to the man's aid.

The officer involved did not suffer serious injuries from the assault and is receiving support, the Metropolitan Police said.

The two teens appearing in the video were also arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm following the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “At approximately 15:50hrs on Monday, 18 October a male PCSO on duty in Bridge Road, Wembley was assaulted by two males.

“The PCSO was not seriously injured and is being provided with welfare support by the Met.

“Two teenage males were subsequently arrested on suspicion of ABH and remain in custody.

“Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”